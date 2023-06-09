Nonprofit stitching group to host Havasu quilting retreat

Summer events are getting underway for Lake Havasu City residents, and one local nonprofit organization is providing a cool refuge for community members.
The Havasu Stitchers Quilt Guild, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, was created as a way to promote the education and art of quilting, said Sherri Ashford, the guild’s advertising representative.
As part of a quarterly format, the guild will host its summer retreat, entitled June SewStaycation, from June 12 to June 14 at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center gym.
The event is open to the public, but priority is given to current members of the organization, Ashford says. The fee for all three days is $75 for members and $150 for non-members. Lunch will also be provided for attendees for the duration of the event, she continues.
“Many of our members cannot be away from home for long periods of time and this is their answer to a retreat. It is important to have the social aspect that quilting brings to all of us,” Ashford said. “At each staycation, you bring your own equipment and projects to work on.”
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., quilters can unite with each other to complete projects and gain insight on the crafting activity.
A cutting area, irons, electrical supplies and a kitchen will be made available for those in attendance, Ashford adds.
“Whether you are a newbie or a returning member, we bid you a warm welcome!” Ashford said. “We hope you are able to make new friends, possibly connect with some old ones, but in all cases, develop the love of quilting that has brought us all together.”
