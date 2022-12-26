According to a fall 2022 study conducted by nonprofit organization, the Connected Commerce Council, rural sellers that take advantage of various sales methods can branch out to customers outside of their primary regions.
The study entitled “Super Selling: Exploring the Diversification and Potential of Rural Small Business Retail Sales,” examined 1,000 rural small businesses during a nationwide survey that was completed earlier this year. Of those businesses were 100 based in Arizona including Lady Vet Apparel, which is owned by Lake Havasu City resident, Stacy Lee.
Rob Retzlaff, executive director of the council, says that Lee’s approach of utilizing different selling techniques broadens the reach of her customer base.
“Online sales offer Stacy, and other rural small business owners like her, more opportunities to sell their products to more customers,” Retzlaff explained. “Selling online means more chances to connect with new customers in places far beyond her current local reach.”
Rural sellers that incorporate a mixture of avenues such as online marketplaces, webstores or brick and mortar storefronts experience a slew of distinct benefits, according to Retzlaff.
Using these different selling points give sellers the ability to expand outside of their local market, which in turn increases their overall profit. Retzlaff estimates that rural sellers bring in a gross sales revenue of $64,694 on an annual basis through online marketplaces and webstore sales.
After her shop’s creation in March 2019, Lee followed a similar process by attending craft fairs and festivals. She currently maintains an online store that further expands her business’s reach.
“Being online, others are able to see my items from all over and order them,” Lee added. “It gives me the opportunity to have more business outside of just my local area.”
Lady Vet Apparel is designated as a veteran and women-owned shop since it is managed by Lee, a Desert Storm combat veteran, and her artwork associate Tracy Patterson, a retired U.S. Air Force combat veteran.
The profits from Lee’s shop are all donated to her nonprofit organization, Band of Brothers, which supports local veterans.
“I think people feel good purchasing items that will actually make a difference to veterans as a whole,” Lee said. “We are proud of what we do.”
