Representatives from dozens of Lake Havasu City nonprofit organizations gathered Wednesday morning at Pima Wash, where five sponsoring organizations divided proceeds from this year’s Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair among receiving charities.
The Balloon Festival was led this year by organizations including the Lake Havasu City, Sunrise and London Bridge Rotary Clubs, as well as the Lake Havasu City Kiwanis Club and the London Bridge Lions Clubs. Representatives from each club distributed about $200,000 in donations to Havasu charitable organizations at Wednesday’s gathering.
“The amount is tied with the best year we ever had,” said Balloon Festival Executive Director Steve Ticknor. “It’s pretty close to pre-pandemic numbers … 2020 was the last time we held the festival before this year, and it was way better this year.”
