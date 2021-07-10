Like many other facets of life in a post-covid world, fundraising is starting to get back to normal now that covid restrictions are lifted.
Along with changing how organizations raise money, the coronavirus pandemic also caused donors to change what causes they were donating too.
According to a poll conduct by Luth Research and the University of San Diego Leadership and education services in April 2020, 34 percent of participants said they had given to a public-health clinic or nonprofit hospital before the pandemic. 50 percent said that they have donated or plan to donate to public-health clinic or nonprofit hospital during the pandemic.
Lake Havasu City nonprofits report similar findings. For example, the Havasu Community Health Foundation had to cancel its normal fundraising events but still received many donations from the public.
“We really saw a great donation effort from the community because we started doing some social services,” HCHF Executive Director Linda Seaver explained. “So if someone was in need of a home to stay in, we provided hotels. We helped offset some of their monthly payments if they needed that. We had donors who came in that gave some many thousands of dollars just for community relief during covid.”
Seaver says that donations to the food bank also increased tremendously during the pandemic with over 50 tons of food going out a month.
Now looking to the future, Seaver says the Foundation is slowly getting events up and going again.
“The Cancer Association is going to do the fashion show,” Seaver said. “We are looking at scheduling some concerts and we have got walks scheduled for are YOUmatter suicide awareness in September and our dementia walk.”
In the business world, Lake Havasu Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Krueger says that not being able to hold the Winterfest was a big blow to the chamber but a PPE loan helped the organization recoup some of the losses from not being able to hold the major annual fundraising event.
Now with restrictions lifted Kruger says that the chamber probably won’t add any more big fundraisers like Desert Bash and Winterfest but will get back to holding quarterly business luncheon with keynote speakers.
“We could do that (speakers) virtually but let’s face it, we are all tired of that,” Krueger said.
Krueger managed to fit in some fundraising work during the pandemic with the Lake Havasu City Resource Alliance, a multi-organization alliance that helped people put in need by coronavirus and just like with the Health Foundation many people were willing to help their peers.
“We were able to fundraise with that because people wanted to help people that were out of a job or couldn’t make their rent payments,” Krueger said. “So I think during the pandemic months the fundraising was more focused on what people could do to help people that were more deeply affected by covid.”
While health organizations experienced an increase in contributions other types of organizations, specifically education and environmental, have seen a decrease in donation according to the Luth Research poll. 14 percent of participants said they had donated to educational institutions before the pandemic but only eight percent had donated or planned to donate during the pandemic.
ASU Havasu experienced a decrease in their donations during the pandemic but they also scaled back their efforts.
“Not pushing too hard had more to do with the economy than it had to do with not being able to reach people or connect with people,” Executive Director Carla Harcleroad said. “I think we were trying to be sensitive to the fact that it was a hard time… it seemed not fitting to go out and ask for money.”
Now that things are more or less back to normal, ASU is getting back into the swing of things looking for donations to help their students continue their education after the past year presented them with a lot of hardships.
“There has been a lot of economic hardship for people and our students certainly aren’t immune from that so it is our goal to award as many scholarship dollars as possible to help them out,” Harcleroad said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.