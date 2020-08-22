A free testing event hosted by North Country HealthCare at the Aquatic Center Saturday morning helped about 50 more people get tested for the coronavirus.
The event was scheduled from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., but they began packing up about an hour early after the 51 registered participants had gone through the mobile site, according to North Country HealthCare clinic manager Amanda Pringle.
Those who wished to participate were asked to pre-register. Then, they were assigned a time slot to arrive and make their way through the drive-through testing process. A nasal swab was taken from patients, and test results are expected within three to four business days.
Mohave County Health Department is working on organizing more blitz testing events in the county’s major cities, with the goal of testing 1,000 residents at each event.
