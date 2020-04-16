Local politicians like to call Lake Havasu City the most patriotic city in the United States. Well, here’s a chance to see patriotism in action. The American Legion is asking for donations of personal hygiene items to include in care packages that will be sent to men and women serving in the military. There are two drive-through locations set up at either end of town, and organizers say they’re hoping to see which location gets the most donations as a measurement of which side of Havasu is the most patriotic.
On the southside, there’s a lot at Executive Plaza, 94 S. Acoma. The northside location is at KNLB Christian Radio, 510 No. Acoma. For information, you can call Pat Williamson or Diane at 928-453-6270, or Judy Harvey of American Legion at 928-8988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.