FLAGSTAFF — The Grand Canyon is Arizona’s most prominent natural formation that draws in millions of visitors annually with a landscape that holds significance to multiple Tribal Nations across the state. Still, the public lands surrounding the Grand Canyon have been the target for uranium mining for decades.

Growing up and living at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, Kambria Siyuja from the Havasupai Tribe said she’s witnessed her tribe fight against the threat of mining for generations.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.