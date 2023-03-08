Discovery of a bizarre menagerie of dead animals in a freezer in Golden Valley drew great public interest initially, but criminal prosecution ended quietly Tuesday with the acquittal of Michael Turland in Mohave County Superior Court. The jury deliberated just 30 minutes before finding the 43-year-old defendant not guilty of two counts of animal cruelty.
The Sheriff’s office last April reported 94 criminal cruelty charges following discovery of 183 dead dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats and rabbits in the freezer on the rental property in the 3400 block of N. Kaba Rd. Following the trial, Deputy county attorney Rod Albright said the state could not prove Turland killed any of the animals.
