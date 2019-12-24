As federal and state agencies grapple with how to respond to future water shortages on the Lower Colorado River, Lake Havasu City finds itself an enviable position.
“We are in good shape as long as we keep our allocation and, as a region, that we make it a priority to keep water in the area,” said City Manager Jess Knudson.
Lake Havasu City has an annual entitlement of 28,572.7 acre feet of Colorado River water per year in addition to the 4,408 acre feet of effluent (treated wastewater available for irrigation purposes) produced.
But the city uses less than 14,000 acre feet of water every year – about 41 percent.
“Other cities that have less of an allocation than we do might have to look at some serious changes in water use. That might be more restrictive uses,” Knudson said of a potential shortage declaration in the future. “But right now that is not something that the city is looking at in any form or fashion.”
Wet start to winter refilling Lake Mead
In June 2016 Lake Mead’s water level dropped to 1,071.64 feet above mean sea level, the lowest level since the reservoir began filling in the 1930s according to the Lake Havasu City 2020 Water Conservation Plan.
Lake Mead, which serves as a benchmark for when to declare an emergency shortage on the lower river, managed to bounce back before the end of the summer in 2016, rising above the 1,075 foot threshold needed to avoid a water shortage declaration. It has remained as sustainable levels ever since, despite lower than normal rainfall totals.
But several storms this winter have provided some extra cushion for water users throughout the region.
“We have experienced a lot of years of drought but we are receiving a lot of good news,” Knudson said. “This has been a good winter so far for Lake Meade and the water levels there. So we are looking at some positive news, not just for this year but for next year as well.”
Thanks in part to a wet start to the winter, the Bureau of Reclamation is expecting water levels to stay high enough to allow for normal water use through 2020.
“We have had some rain, so we have had some inflows between Lake Powell and Lake Meade,” said Bureau of Reclamation Public Affairs Officer Patti Aaron. “So that is going to give us a little bit of elevation in the lake. We were expecting it to be below 1,090 feet on the first of the year and now it looks like it is going to be a little bit over.”
Although 1,075 feet in Lake Mead is the threshold for a water shortage declaration, the 1,090 foot level gained significance this spring when all seven states in the basin signed a Drought Contingency Plan that adds a new component to water conservation. The DCP calls for a voluntary 192,000 acre-feet decrease in allocations in Arizona.
Aaron said Lake Mead was at 188.46 feet on Monday morning, roughly 41 percent full, and is now expected to rise above the threshold to enact the DCP by Jan. 1.
Colorado River shortages
Under the Colorado River Interim Guidelines for Lower Basin Shortages and Coordinated Operations for Lakes Powell and Mead, established by a Record of Decision by the Bureau of Reclamation in 2007, there are three tiers of shortage declarations which are automatically triggered depending on the water levels at Lake Mead.
If the lake drops below 1,075 feet, a 383,000 acre-feet shortage would be declared. At 1,050 feet, 500,000 acre feet would be withheld, rising to 600,000 acre feet if the elevation reaches 1,025 feet in Lake Mead.
According to estimates provided by the 2020 Water Conservation Plan, Lake Havasu City would likely see its annual entitlement of 28,582 acre feet of water decrease to about 22,000. A tier two shortage would drop the city’s entitlement to about 20,000 acre feet and a tier three shortage would drop it just above 18,000 acre feet.
Although Lake Havasu City is growing, it is not expected to pass the 18,000 acre feet threshold with normal water use until at least 2040, and possibly much later according to projections in the Water Conservation Plan.
The interim guidelines were given a 20-year window when they were adopted in 2007, which will come to an end in 2026. Aaron said the Bureau is gearing up to conduct a review of the guidelines soon and it should be completed by the end of 2020.
“When we have the information we will also have a year under our belt of implementing the DCP,” Aaron said. “Then negotiations will start for the continuing guidelines that will go into place starting in 2026.”
Water to grow Havasu
Lake Havasu City has plenty of water in the short term, but Knudson said it is important to protect those entitlements for the future.
“Right now we have the water allocation for us to sustain and to continue to grow and it is important for us to be able to do that – not just this year or the next 10 years but for the next 50 or 100 years,” Knudson said. “Havasu needs to be set up for success for the long term.”
Even though the city currently only uses about 41 percent of the water it is allocated, as the city continues to grow that margin of extra water will continue to shrink. In a potential future shortage declaration the margin could shrink fast.
So as Lake Havasu City continues to grow, officials are focusing on efficient water usage. Not just by government, but by its citizens.
“We have those activities right now that focus the residents of the community about the importance of water conservation,” Knudson said. “A lot of that comes down to landscape measures or things that people can do around their home. There are certain things that people can do as property owners and homeowners to lessen our footprint when it comes to the amount of water that we use – technologies in the home, recirculation pumps, low-flow toilets. We just want to make sure that we are good stewards. We are doing that now because it is just the right thing to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.