The three men who died when their small airplane crashed near Big Bear City Airport earlier this month were flying that day so that one of the men could inspect the aircraft before potentially buying it, crash investigators said on Thursday, May 18.

The right side of the Beech A36 Bonanza slammed into the ground as the pilot attempted to land at the airport on May 1 just after 2 p.m., the National Transportation Safety Board said in their initial report on the crash.

