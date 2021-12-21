Premier Manufacturing has been producing its signature product in Lake Havasu City for about 11 months now and CEO Ryan Busnardo is starting to look for ways to continue to grow the business to allow the advanced manufacturing facility to reach its full capacity.
PMG began moving into the former Kmart building in 2020 and received its certificate of occupancy that allowed it to start its manufacturing operations on Jan. 18. PMG’s primary product is called the NugSmasher, which is a machine that utilizes heat and pressure to separate THC from marijuana, CBD from hemp, or any type of essential oil from organic material. PMG’s original factory was located in Corona, California, but that facility was about half the size of the Havasu location and when the company opened up its operation in Arizona they were struggling to keep up with demand and had significant backorders to fill.
But backorders appear to be in the past, according to PMG CEO Ryan Busnardo.
“We are filling all of our orders,” he said. “NugSmasher is about 10% of our capacity – it used to be about 180% of our capacity and we couldn’t keep up. Now we are keeping up.”
Busnardo originally planned to keep the factory in Corona operating along with the new, larger facility in Lake Havasu City. But once production of the NugSmasher was fully implemented in Lake Havasu City and PMG management moved to Arizona, the factory in California began losing money. Busnardo said he made the decision to close down the Corona factory in August, leaving the Havasu facility as its only location.
With only the Havasu factory operation, Busnardo said the company is already turning a profit – even though the facility still has lots of room to grow.
Busnardo said the Havasu location is producing about 40% to 50% more product than the factory in Corona was capable of, even though the Havasu facility is still only at about a tenth of its full capabilities. He credited the additional space, more work friendly layout, and the flows that the former Kmart building allows with the boost in productivity in Havasu.
“The efficiency is incredible,” Busnardo said. “We are at about 10% capacity for this factory, so I’ve got a long ways to go, but I’m cash positive at 10%. It’s a good starting point, and we are rolling.”
PMG currently employees 68 people in Lake Havasu City and Busnardo said the company is always looking to hire more people. Currently PMG’s website lists job openings for 17 positions – everything from assembly line technician, to customer service representatives, office assistance, video editors and more.
He said at full productivity, the factory would employ between 250 and 300 people. He said the company is constantly looking for ways to grow and although growth has been slow, he said it has been steady.
“Everything we have set out to do, we are doing,” Busnardo said. “I wish I had another 20 or 30 employees right now and the business to substantiate it, but we are constantly growing as fast as we can. I feel really good that we have done everything that we committed to in the city. It’s never fast enough, but it is all on the right track.”
Growth
One of the struggles that PMG has run into this year is marketing. As a marijuana related business, Busnardo said the NugSmasher brands videos and social media posts have been “shadow banned” by various platforms and it has limited the company’s reach. For example, Busnardo said the NugSmasher YouTube channel previously added about 20,000 subscribers per month until March of this year, when the algorithms stopped promoting their videos and new subscriptions fell to about 2,500 a month since then.
“That has been a challenge this year, but I feel like we are back on track and we have kind of overcome all of that,” he said. “On social media it’s still tough because we are a marijuana related business – we are tier three, but we are on the list.”
Still, Busnardo said NugSmasher has a strong customer base. But growth has been much slower over the past year. He said he is planning to do more billboard advertising in densely populated areas to help drive more traffic to the website, as a way to get around the social media restrictions. He said if marijuana become federally legal that will also likely clear up the marketing challenges on social media.
But PMG is also starting to dive into other ways to make the factory more productive by diversifying its products.
Busnardo said PMG is planning to sell custom manufactured doors and windows soon. The company has come up with a design for doors that will lock in multiple locations along the top, bottom and side of the door. Using the machines PMG already has in Havasu, they will be able to custom make the doors to the exact specifications of the customers, which will allow them to be installed in the existing opening.
“We think security is a big deal. So it will be commercial and residential doors, and we are going to build windows as well. There is a huge market for them,” he said. “I’ve talked to a lot of builder who have to wait months and months for a doors. We can get the customer a lot better door in five days from the time they place their order. So we are doing things like that that our machinery can do to help us get to capacity.”
Busnardo said the doors and window are still under the PMG name for now, but when it is ready to launch he expects the marketing team will come up with a separate brand name and its own website.
The doors and windows likely won’t be the last new product PMG makes in Havasu either. Busnardo said he is open to making anything they can design and market to a wide audience.
“We can machine anything; we can build anything out of steel with amazing tolerances,” he said. “I’ve spent the money teaching these crews how to run the robotics and program the machines. The machines can work all night.”
