Tired of broken down vehicles littering your neighbor’s front yard? So are Lake Havasu City officials.
The Lake Havasu City nuisance code could be updated next week as the City Council considers a proposal meant to clarify, simplify, and reorganize the nuisance section of City Code, in addition to providing some additional protection to Havasu’s code enforcement officers.
The City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposals during its meeting on Tuesday, after the ordinance changes were introduced and unanimously supported by the council in September. The most notable changes include:
Adding a section dealing with landscaping and weed maintenance.
Clarifying the definition of an “inoperable vehicle” in addition to where and how they can be stored.
Enabling the city Prosecutor’s Office to go straight to criminal prosecution if deemed appropriate for the situation.
A separate proposed ordinance would make it a class 1 misdemeanor to interfere with a city employee or contractor performing their code enforcement duties. The protection for code enforcement mirrors similar language already in place for animal control officers in Havasu. A class 1 misdemeanor allows a fine up to $2,500 and/or up to six months in jail.
If approved, the code would define an inoperable vehicle as one without registration and proof of current insurance, or a vehicle or watercraft that is incapable of being propelled under its own power. Inoperable vehicles would not be allowed to be stored in the front yard, and if they are in the side or back yard they must be screened from the right-of-way by a wall, fence or hedge.
Those rules only apply to inoperable vehicles. Working vehicles and watercraft can still be parked in the front yards of residences.
Crisis Mobile Team Specialists
Councilmembers will be asked to approve an agreement with Community Health Associations to assign a Crisis Mobile Team Specialists to Lake Havasu City.
According to the staff report, the Crisis Mobile Team responds to any person experiencing a crisis and requires mental health intervention and follow up support. As part of the agreement, Havasu agrees to provide workspace for the team in the police department.
Community Health Associates was founded in 2004 and offers services in Yuma, La Paz, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, and Cochise counties. Mohave County was added to that list on Oct. 1.
Purchase mower for parks
Councilmembers will consider approving an $88,585.24 purchase of a mower – a Toro Groundsmaster 4000-D – from Omnia Partners. It will be used by the Parks and Recreation Department. The new mower was approved as part of the budget for this fiscal year, and will replace a mower that vehicle maintenance staff has identified as beyond its useful life.
Security upgrades
As part of the consent agenda, the City Council will consider approving a purchase for technology security upgrades from Dell Technologies, in addition to purchasing an Axis Communications security system department from Stone Security.
Havasu would pay Dell $286,321.43 to purchase, for a three year term, multi-factor authentication and other network security tools. The report says city staff is working on implementing technologies to proactively manage, detect and respond to security vulnerabilities, rather than reacting to specific cyber threats.
Havasu would pay Stone Security $159,106.95 for the Axis Communications security system. Havasu Information Technology department is requesting the purchase to update the security at several sites where the city has a risk of losing expensive equipment – the water treatment plant, the public works yard, and the airport booster station. Each location will receive updated cameras and access control systems.
When, where, and how to watch
The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person. The meeting can also be viewed live on Channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov.
