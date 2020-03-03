Arizona may be turning purple, but Mohave County is a significantly deeper shade of red than it was leading up to the 2016 elections.
According to the State of Arizona Registration Report, Mohave County had 12,705 more active voters registered in Jan. 2020 than at the same time in 2016, but the number of registered Republicans has grown by 16,055.
Comparatively, the Democratic Party has seen its active registered voter total increase by just 51 during the same time period.
“I’m very pleased, because that is what we are working at,” said Sam Scarmardo, Chair of the Mohave County Republicans. “We have more precinct committee persons than we have ever had, we have more money in our county treasury than we have ever had. All three districts here in Mohave County are way ahead on registration. We are registering people every single day.”
Lake Havasu City, specifically, has played a large role in the increasing GOP advantage in voter registration countywide. According to the Mohave County Recorder’s Office, Havasu had a total of 4,898 more active registered voters across its three precincts in Jan. 2020 than at the beginning of 2016, but the number of registered Republicans increased by 5,553 during that time while registered Democrats have gone up by just 127.
Mohave County Republican Central Committee District III Director LaJuana Gillette, who also serves as the President of the London Bridge Republican Women, said there is a simple explanation for the GOP’s expanding voter base locally.
“It is the Trump effect,” Gillette said. “Everything is up with Republicans and it is all because of (President Donald) Trump. Our club memberships are up, our attendance is up, it’s all because of Trump.”
There are three times more voters registered as Republicans than Democrats in Mohave County as a whole, and the GOP holds nearly a four to one advantage over Democrats in Lake Havasu City.
But registering voters is only half of the equation for local Republicans.
Gillette said the goal is to get at least 80 percent of registered voters to the polls.
“The other main thing we are trying to do is we want people to vote Republican all the way down the ticket, because Trump needs the support of Congress,” Gillette said.
As the disparity in registered voters continues to increase locally, Scarmardo said he expects the GOP’s grip on local politics will only get stronger.
“I don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel at all for the Democrats, because they are going to lose everything,” he said.
While Republicans look to run up the score in Mohave County, Democrats seem to be gaining in Arizona as a whole. The GOP still has 130,000 more registered voters than Democrats statewide, but that advantage has diminished since 2016. Registered Democrat voters increased 311,334 in Arizona from Jan. 2016 to Jan. 2020, while Republican voters have increased 258,414.
Liberals have gotten an especially big boost with an increase in 216,273 registered Democrats in Maricopa County alone. According to the Arizona Registration Report, registered Republicans still outnumber Democrats in Maricopa 840,167 to 724,099.
“I’m not worried about their increase statewide at all, because we still have them grossly outnumbered otherwise – statewide,” Scarmardo said. “When they get to pairing these down, looking, and double checking everything that 50,000 (new) registered voter difference is going to vanish.”
The Mohave County Democratic Central Committee did not respond to a request for comment.
Updated numbers in Mohave
Although the Arizona Secretary of State has only published voter registration numbers through Jan. 2020, the Mohave County Recorder’s Office updated the numbers on its website on Monday.
Between the January and March reports, Mohave County has seen its number of active registered voters expand by 1,590 voters. Republicans accounted for an increase of 1,595 while Democrats added 165 during that time period. The number of “other” voters (not including Libertarians) fell by 178 registered voters.
Similarly, the voter rolls in Lake Havasu City’s three precincts expanded by 594 from January to March with 508 more Republicans, 94 more Democrats, and nine fewer in the “other” category. There are also a total of 197 voters registered as Libertarians in Havasu in March – one more than the Jan., 2020 report and nine more than were registered in Jan. 2016.
No voters are currently registered with the Green Party in Mohave County.
Active voters
ARIZONA
Jan. 2020
Total: 3,926,649 (+672,252 since 2016)
Republican:1,363,935 (+258,414)
Democrat: 1,228,745 (+311,334)
Other: 1,301,292 (+100,262)
Jan. 2016
Total: 3,254,397
Republican: 1,105,521
Democrat: 917,411
Other: 1,201,030
MOHAVE COUNTY
Jan. 2020
Total:124,541 (+12,705)
Republican: 60,951 (+16,055)
Democrat: 20,427 (+51)
Other: 42,442 (-3,384)
Jan. 2016
Total:111,836
Republican: 44,896
Democrat: 20,376
Other: 45,826
LAKE HAVASU CITY
(3 Precincts Lake Havasu City North, Lake Havasu City South, and Desert Hills)
Jan. 2020
Total: 39,254 (+4,898)
Republican: 21,772 (+5,553)
Democrat: 5,897 (+127)
Other: 11,389 (-760)
(Libertarian)196 (+8)
Jan. 2016
Total: 34,356
Republican: 16,219
Democrat: 5,770
Other: 12,149
(Libertarian)188
LA PAZ COUNTY
Jan. 2020
Total: 10,447 (+1,261)
Republican: 4,344 (+1,018)
Democrat: 2,290 (+110)
Other: 3,769 (+136)
Jan. 2016
Total: 9,186
Republican: 3,326
Democrat: 2,180
Other: 3,633
