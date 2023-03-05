BULLHEAD CITY — Arizona ranks in the top 10 states in the U.S. with nursing shortages, according to the Arizona College of Nursing. The U.S. Census Bureau reported one in five health care workers in the U.S. quit their jobs during the pandemic, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that more than 275,000 additional nurses are needed from 2020 to 2030.
“Certainly there have been challenges to retaining and hiring nurses in Bullhead City, as much as anywhere else, over the past three years,” said Jena Morga, Western Arizona Regional Medical Center spokeswoman.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics notes the causes of the shortages are numerous and include two aging populations.
The U.S. has the highest number of Americans over the age of 65 than any other time in history. In 2029, the last of the baby boomer generation will reach retirement age, resulting in a 73% increase in Americans age 65 years and older.
The nursing workforce is aging too. Approximately 1 million registered nurses are age 50 and older, meaning that one-third of the workforce will be at retirement age in the next 10-15 years.
The need for nurses is projected to be greater in areas with high retirement populations. Mohave Community College Director of Nursing Kerrie Hess says the college nursing program and MCC leadership has been meeting with hospitals and healthcare providers in Mohave County to develop training partnerships with joint goals and objectives, including preparation to meet the need for training with fewer human resources.
“The nursing program at MCC has begun enhancing instruction with high-fidelity simulation,” Hess said. “And we are looking into augmented and virtual reality training resources.”
The partnership between the college and WARMC also includes student clinicals with a registered nurse, she said. Second and third semester students provide care for patients under the nurse’s guidance and supervision.
“Senior students are assigned to a nurse preceptor from WARMC,” she said. “The student works their preceptors’ shifts for a specific number of days. The receptor acts as a mentor as well as overseeing patient care provided by the student.”
WARMC CEO Brent Parsons and Chief Nursing Officer Kirsten Ferren met with leaders at MCC in February “to understand how the hospital can best support nursing students in their development.”
“The goals are for nurses to feel more supported, to create relationships with seasoned nurses, and to understand the importance of working as a team for patient care” Ferren said. “Our message is, “You are not alone as a new nurse, you have a team and the team is there to support you throughout your whole career.”
As part of that support, WARMC offers a high school scholarship program called Nursing Pathways. Students in the program first receive tuition scholarships to obtain their Nursing Assistant certification, and then are provided mentorship and tuition reimbursement when they choose to continue the path toward becoming registered nurses.
For newly graduated nurses, WARMC offers a 16-week New Nurse Residency Program, which gives newly hired nurses in-depth support, mentorship and an experienced nurse to guide them through their first several months in their position. Experienced nurse leaders and educators provide additional class time, with curriculum pointed specifically to bedside care.
The hospital offers a variety of incentives for employees, including competitive salary and benefits packages, but also student loan repayment programs, licensure and certification expense reimbursement, and scheduling options.
Pay is rarely the reason nurses give for leaving, Parsons said.
“More often it is for relocation, or leaving the hospital setting entirely, for example, to work in home health, or hospice,” he said. “Yes, pay is very important, but pay is not the only factor in the equation. People want their voices to be heard. They want to have a say in what their days look like and have flexibility in their schedule. They want leaders that care and lead from the front.”
Since Jan. 1, working with a centralized nurse recruitment team, WARMC has hired about 20 registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.
“Nursing is a great profession and an opportunity to help those in need,” Ferren said. “It is a chance to have a great career and take care of people in our community. It takes a special person to do this job for a living and we want to be here to support anyone who makes that choice.”
