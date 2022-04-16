The former mining town of Oatman remains a popular tourist destination for visitors to Mohave County. And the road to get there could become a little safer in the near future.
According to county records, Oatman Highway is used by about 500 vehicles per day, and serves area residents, mine workers and recreational traffic throughout any given year. The Mohave County Public Works Department is now seeking to make that road safer, while mitigating the cost of improvements through federal transportation funding. The county’s governing board is expected to vote Monday on whether to apply for state and federal programs that could offer new guardrails and freshly-painted traffic lines along areas of the highway.
Oatman Highway is a 48-mile length of road that spans from the town of McConnico to Catfish Paradise, near the California border. The highway is part of Historic U.S. 66, presenting a narrow and winding route through Mohave County’s scenic Black Mountains. But tight turns and higher elevations can be a dangerous factor for motorists — especially for motorcyclists, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Since January 2020, county officials say there have been about eight non-injury accidents on Oatman Highway, with three accidents with injury and three fatal accidents.
According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Lt. John Salvino, Oatman Highway can be deadly – but it doesn’t have to be.
“I don’t feel the roadway is dangerous if you follow the speed limits and adhere to cautionary signage,” Salvino said this week. “But speed becomes a factor, especially with motorcycles. They can’t negotiate the turns at higher speeds, causing them to crash.”
Mohave County Public Works Director Steve Latoski has submitted two project proposals this month before the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, seeking almost $2 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve safety features on Oatman Highway.
Of that funding, $1.32 million would be used for the construction of rumble strips and thermoplastic center and edge lines between Powell Lake Road and Boundary Cone Road. That funding would be received from the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program, which would require no matching funding by Mohave County.
An additional $500,000 would be received under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s FY22 Scenic Byways Grant, for the construction of steel-backed timber guardrail improvements on Oatman Highway, in the Oatman area. That project will replace existing wire guardrails, and provide substantial safety improvements to otherwise dangerous drop-offs and sharp curves in the roadway.
Under the latter grant, Mohave County would incur any expenditure under the grant due to unforeseen conditions or circumstances which may otherwise change the cost of that project.
According to Latoski’s proposal, the project will improve tourism in the Oatman area, and improve residents’ quality of life.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the proposed projects and attached grant funding at its next meeting Monday in Kingman.
