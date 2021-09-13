Traveling miles across the Arizona desert is enough to make anyone thirsty. And fortunately for Lake Havasu City residents, two businesses will be returning next month to accommodate them.
The Bunker Bar, located near Havasu Heights, will join the Desert Bar, located in the Buckskin Mountains, each announced their re-openings on Oct. 1.
Both destinations have long catered to the region’s off-highway vehicle enthusiasts, whose ranks swell into the hundreds — or possibly even thousands — when the region’s extreme summer temperatures begin to subside. Both businesses offer alcohol, music and an opportunity to meet like-minded hobbyists in open desert venues.
A relatively new venue for Havasu visitors and residents, the Bunker Bar opened in the desert northwest of Havasu on New Year’s Day, last year. According to statements by owner Matt Caley last year, the venue was a glowing success prior to the coronavirus pandemic, drawing Havasu explorers and off-highway enthusiasts in search of adventure and companionship against the mountains surrounding the city.
The Desert Bar, also known as the “Nellie E Saloon,” has operated from land belonging to a former mining camp in the Parker area since 1983. Although the business has since been rebuilt and refurbished several times throughout the past 40 years, it remains a popular stop for off-highway enthusiasts in the mountains south of Havasu.
The Desert Bar also announced its pending reopening during the first weekend of October. Both venues are open only on weekends.
Havasu residents who want to see the Bunker Bar for themselves can reach the venue on Oct. 1, by traveling north on State Route 95 to Havasu Heights Road. Less than 50 feet from the road’s entrance, travelers will find the unpaved road to the Bunker Bar on their right, traveling south for 2.5 miles through the surrounding desert.
Residents can reach the Desert Bar in Parker by following State Route 95 for 36 miles south from Havasu, before a right turn at Cienega Springs Road.
