Expect to see a consistent cloud of dust over the Island for the next two weekends.
Starting today, the World Off Road Race Championship Series is back in Lake Havasu City for two weekends of professional and amateur racing in Crazy Horse Campgrounds at 1534 Beachcomber Blvd. This weekend competitors will race in side by sides and ATVs, but next weekend racers will be on motorcycles.
Along with professional races, there are also races of all classes that anyone can sign up for. According to the FAQ on WORCs website, after participants pay an entrance fee they just have to fill out a race entry form and pay a race fee to be eligible to compete. Racing fees vary depending on the race.
Safety gear including helmet, goggles, gloves, pants, long-sleeve shirt and boots that go over the ankles are required to race. Chest protectors are not required but are recommended.
One Day Adult/Youth Wristbands are $10, Adult weekend pass wristbands are $20 but children 12 and under weekend pass wristbands are $15. Children three and under are free. There is a $10 parking pass fee and for those who wish to campout for the weekend the fee is $30.
Gates for WORCs open at 6:00 a.m. today and remain open until 10:00 p.m. The hours are the same for Saturday but gates will close at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
For event times and more information go online to WORC’s website at worcsracing.com.
