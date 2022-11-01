HUALAPAI MOUNTAINS —The area of Hualapai Mountain Park, near Kingman, could benefit from a $267,000 grant from Arizona State Parks and Trails to create a new off-highway vehicle staging area and new RV sites.
Grant funding was proposed for the project last week, in a meeting by State Parks officials in Phoenix.
The project is expected to feature an off-highway vehicle staging area with direct access to the 675-mile Arizona Peace Trail - the largest OHV loop trail in the United States.
According to Mohave County Parks Director Kristen Zimmerman, parks officials have received numerous calls throughout this year for RV sites, which the county has been unable to provide due to weather, or limited capacity. Now, the county hopes to address those shortcomings through the use of state grant funding.
“This grant will be used to have a cultural and environmental clearance survey completed, along with the planning, design and engineering of a new recreational vehicle park and off-highway vehicle staging area on the north side of Hualapai Mountain Park,” Zimmerman said.
According to Zimmerman, Mohave County residents will benefit from the project through improved access to the Arizona Peace Trail, and an increased amount of available RV sites to meet ongoing high demand at the popular county park.
But Zimmerman says the project’s completion may be years away, and construction may not be finished before 2025 at the earliest. But when the project has finished, Zimmerman says the new sites will be available year round to park guests.
