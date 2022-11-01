HUALAPAI MOUNTAINS —The area of Hualapai Mountain Park, near Kingman, could benefit from a $267,000 grant from Arizona State Parks and Trails to create a new off-highway vehicle staging area and new RV sites.

Grant funding was proposed for the project last week, in a meeting by State Parks officials in Phoenix.

