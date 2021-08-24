The Arizona Parks & Trails Department this week named the Lake Havasu City area as one of its top four outdoor recreation destinations throughout the state.
During the 2021 fiscal year, Parks & Trails distributed $1.1 million for grant projects for maintenance, law enforcement, development and education surrounding Arizona’s off-highway trail systems, according to Thompson. Among those is the Arizona Peace Trail, a 675-mile loop that Michelle Thompson, the department’s communications chief, says is helping Arizona’s rural communities while drawing riders from around the world.
“Off-highway vehicle use has increased overall statewide,” Thompson said. “We estimate that use will continue to increase as more people become aware of our state’s unique riding opportunities and year-round riding season.”
“More families are looking for ways to recreate and get outdoors,” Thompson said. “Off-highway vehicles give them access to places they might not have ventured before.”
According to Thompson, Lake Havasu State Park and Buckskin Mountain State Park have long been popular off-highway vehicle destinations due to their close proximity to the region’s off-road trails.
Safety on the roadways
According to state law enforcement agencies, off-road adventurers should take note that off-highway vehicles are called such for a reason in Arizona – since Jan. 1, Arizona State Troopers have issued 38 citations statewide for off-highway vehicle use on state highways. According to law enforcement officials, off-highway vehicles are capable of substantial damage when used on the shoulders of state highways.
The Arizona Department of Transportation issued a warning this week to residents, reminding them that off-highway vehicle use on highway shoulders is both illegal and unsafe. Such vehicles are often equipped with tires not rated for use on highways, and may often lack equipment such as turn signals, license plate lights, mufflers or other implements used by many standard motor vehicles.
According to Transportation officials, such vehicles are known to drive on highway shoulders, which can raise dust and impede other drivers. On sharp curves, off-highway vehicles may surprise other drivers, leading to near-misses or crashes, the agency said this week.
The Transportation Department said that areas including State Route 188 in the Tonto Basin, and State Route 89 in the Wickenburg area, have seen destroyed vegetation and the erosion of unpaved areas of those highways due to off-highway vehicles being operated on the shoulders of those highways.
Operating such a vehicle on the shoulder of a highway remains a misdemeanor in Arizona, and travelers who do so may be cited on charges of damaging state or private land.
