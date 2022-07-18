For over 20 years, Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen has been providing an invaluable service at no cost to Lake Havasu City residents. Since its inception in Sept. 2001, the soup kitchen has fed residents from all walks of life during its weekly dinners that are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Residents are also served during their take-out lunch that is available on Saturday mornings.
Community Soup Kitchen Supervisor Linda Nitschke entered the soup kitchen as a volunteer cook over 10 years ago, gradually working her way up to her current position over the years.
“We’ve been here almost 21 years which is a long time. I think for Lake Havasu, there’s so many things that are in and out of town so quickly,” Nitschke said. “There’s been a lot of people over the years that have devoted a lot of time and a lot of hours to make this happen.”
The number of volunteers for the soup kitchen ranges anywhere from 35 to 40. As a requirement from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix, volunteers must complete a Safe Environment Class that teaches them ways to interact with people, Nitschke says.
“We also are required by the Mohave County Health Department to have a food handlers card,” Nitschke continued. “That’s the pre-training before you get in the door, otherwise it’s just learning as you go.”
Finding enough volunteers who are willing to physically cook the large batches of food for their weekly dinners can be challenging. Nitschke describes the position as being an “all-day project” of cooking.
“I’ve learned over the years how much meat to figure and how many potatoes to peel. It can be a little intimidating at first but we work with everybody,” Nitschke added. “I have a really, really good crew of volunteers.”
The soup kitchen averages 30 people during their sit-down dinners on Tuesdays and Thursdays. In the winter months, the number increases to nearly 45 people.
“With the heat of the summer, some of them don’t come because it’s too hot to get here,” Nitschke said. “They’ve gotta be really hungry to walk or ride their bike because it’s so hot.”
Nitschke has served food to a variety of guests ranging from families to single individuals to those who are homeless. She recalls guests who have lived in their car coming to eat meals at the soup kitchen.
“I would maybe say 25 to 30 percent are actually on the street or in their car or a tent,” Nitschke said.
Due to the continuous rise in gas prices, some guests have been unable to afford gas for their cars. This has resulted in missed meals by those who would normally be in attendance.
“People are really struggling from paycheck to paycheck,” Nitschke added. “You can’t relate all of that to the pandemic. It’s just the way the world is right now.”
The recent shortage of food that has been experienced by another local community resource, Havasu Community Health Foundation’s Food Bank, has not been the case for the soup kitchen.
“Our choices right now are actually extremely good, which is kind of unusual because they weren’t always like that,” Nitschke explained. “St. Mary’s is really a good resource for us. If it wasn’t for St. Mary’s Food Bank, we’d be hurting. They’re very generous.”
Similar to HCHF’s Food Bank, Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen receives donated produce and protein twice a month from the St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix. Nitschke recounts when the only protein available for weekly dinners was limited to chicken.
“In the past, the lady in charge at that time said that she had either chicken, chicken or chicken and wanted to know what we could cook with the chicken,” Nitschke smiled. “That was the only protein that we had.”
Other avenues of receiving food for the soup kitchen include local donations, grant money from FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program and St. Mary’s Food Bank Grocery Rescue Program. Through the Grocery Rescue Program, the soup kitchen is able to pick up day-old food from participating grocery stores throughout the city.
Nitschke says that HCHF’s Food Bank and St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Bank also utilizes the program. Around 90 percent of the food that is acquired from the grocery stores is usable, she states.
“We coordinate with who is picking up their day-old stuff. Instead of going into the dumpster, they donate it to one of our organizations,” Nitschke said. “I depend on my volunteers with strong arms and pick-up trucks to go do that for us.”
In addition to the meals that are provided to guests, each person receives an extra meal to take with them when they are finished eating. Nitschke also points out that some of the regular guests will ask for food to give to others who were not able to eat in person.
“Everything is cooked in-house. We cook for almost a hundred servings,” Nitschke said. ”We always make sure we have enough meals.”
If there is a service that a guest is searching for, such as housing or utility assistance, Nitschke will provide them with alternative resources.
“We have the Lake Havasu Reference Guide that is put out by hospice that we hand out to them so we don’t just turn them away,” Nitschke said. “We try to refer them to other agencies.”
Since some residents may not have access to a kitchen or have a lack of cooking skills, Nitschke understands how limiting those obstacles can be.
“That’s why we are the only place in town that provides a hot meal three days a week,” Nitschke said. “The Salvation Army on Swanson [Avenue] started after we did and they purposefully did the opposite days of the week so we wouldn’t be conflicting with each other.”
Nitschke makes it known that anyone who is in need of a meal will be served through the soup kitchen, regardless of their income level or housing situation.
“There are people that have lived in this town for a long time that don’t even know we exist, which is kind of sad when we offer such a good service,” Nitschke said. “It’s not a religious thing either. Just because we’re at the Roman Catholic Church doesn’t mean that you have to be a Roman Catholic to come.”
Those who want to donate can give USDA-approved food that is unopened and unused to the soup kitchen. Monetary donations are also accepted, Nitschke adds.
“There are things we get donated and we know we’re not going to use them to cook in the actual kitchen,” Nitschke said. “I will put them out on my giveaway table for the people to take.”
In her more than 10 years of being with the soup kitchen, Nitschke becomes emotional when thinking back on the lives her service has touched and served.
“I’m proud to get to know the people and to get to know my volunteers,” Nitschke said, tearfully. “It’s very rewarding.”
Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen serves no-cost meals during their sit-down dinners on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
A take-out lunch is provided on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
For more information on how to donate or volunteer at the soup kitchen, contact the Parish Office at (928) 855-2685.
Meals are served at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church located at 1975 Daytona Avenue.
