Alamo Dam

Alamo Dam is seen in this file photo.

 US Army Corps of Engineers

Water levels at Alamo Lake are well above where they should be this month, due to recent winter storms. Now, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to release about 41,000 acre-feet of the lake’s water from Alamo Dam to prevent possible flooding.

The Arizona Department of Game and Fish announced this week that portions of the Planet Ranch Wildlife Area will be closed as that water is released. The water will be released at a rate of about 250 cubic feet per second, and escalate to about 5,000 cubic feet per second into the Bill Williams River starting Monday. That water will be released into the Bill Williams River, before making its way into the greater Colorado River over the next six weeks.

