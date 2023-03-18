Water levels at Alamo Lake are well above where they should be this month, due to recent winter storms. Now, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to release about 41,000 acre-feet of the lake’s water from Alamo Dam to prevent possible flooding.
The Arizona Department of Game and Fish announced this week that portions of the Planet Ranch Wildlife Area will be closed as that water is released. The water will be released at a rate of about 250 cubic feet per second, and escalate to about 5,000 cubic feet per second into the Bill Williams River starting Monday. That water will be released into the Bill Williams River, before making its way into the greater Colorado River over the next six weeks.
According to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Specialist Robert DeDeaux, the goal will be to bring the lake’s elevation down from its height of 1,135 feet as of this week to a target level of about 1,125 feet.
“The purpose of this release is flood risk management,” DeDeaux said on Friday. “The release needs to occur to maintain the ability of our facility to provide maximum flood risk reduction for the downstream communities.”
Much of the dam’s release will take place during the first week after March 20, before tapering off in subsequent weeks - Although that could change if additional rainfall requires it.
And 41,000 acre-feet of water is a considerable sum. It’s almost 20 times the amount of Colorado River water that could be transferred to the Central Arizona Community of Queen Creek under a potential agreement now under review by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. But according to DeDeaux, the amount of water to be released from Alamo Lake is a normal amount, under the provisions of Alamo Dam’s 2003 Water Control Manual.
“We do not expect the release from Alamo to have a significant increase on the level of the Colorado River,” DeDeaux said.
According to DeDeaux, the Corps had no information as to how next week’s release of water is expected to impact downstream groundwater supplies.
Those planning to visit downstream of the dam between March 20 and mid-April can learn more about water release rates at http://resreg.spl.usace.army.mil/pages/alamo.php. Visitors to the area of Planet Ranch are advised to exercise caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.