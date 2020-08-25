A Lake Havasu City man was arrested on felony charges of domestic violence and assault of a police officer, according to a police report.
Lake Havasu City police were called Aug. 3 to the 3500 block of Buckboard Way where they found Marcus Romo, 31. According to the police report, Romo ingested an unknown amount of pills, and he became angry when a woman tried to stop him. The police report said he slammed her into the bathroom sink at least three times and dragged her out of the apartment by her hair. When police handcuffed Romo, he dropped all of his weight on the officer’s arms which caused an officer’s arm to “pop,” the report said. Romo also allegedly kicked the officer’s legs. When police put Romo in the back of the car, officers were unable to secure him due to his combative behavior. Romo was also charged with two misdemeanors of criminal trespassing and resisting arrests.
