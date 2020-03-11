A pair of Marines were recently arrested for indecent exposure after police allegedly observed them completely naked on the London Bridge, and attempting to jump.
According to a police report from the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Sean McGillivray, 18, and Tyler Hughes, 22, both of whom were identified as U.S. Marines, were arrested and changed with a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. Two police officers responded to the area after receiving a call reporting two naked males walking around in Bridgewater Channel.
Officers allegedly observed McGillivray and Hughes walking westbound on the sidewalk on London Bridge, but both subjects jumped over the stone wall of the bridge and ducked behind the outside edge in an attempt to hide from the officers, according to the police report.
As the officers illuminated their LED lights and exited the vehicle one of the subjects, later identified as McGillivray, allegedly jumped back over the wall and begin to run eastbound on the sidewalk. McGillivray reportedly ignored commands by the officers to stop. According to the report both officers tackled McGillivray after a short foot chase, and he was placed in handcuffs without further incident.
McGillivray reportedly sustained minor injuries after being tackled, including an abrasions on his elbow, forearm, hip, and forehead. He allegedly declined medical attention.
The report says Hughes was cooperative with the officers as he was taken into custody.
Hughes and McGillivray allegedly told the officers that they were planning to jump into the water from the bridge, but were afraid because of the height. They reportedly said they were nude because they did not want to get their clothes wet, and told officers they had tucked their clothes under a bush near the boat docks in the channel.
Police were able to locate the clothes, which contained identification and other personal items.
