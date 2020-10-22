A Lake Havasu City man fired more than two dozen rifle rounds toward officers and homes before charging out of his residence drawing fatal gunfire from local police. That’s part of the narrative of a Mohave County Attorney’s office letter clearing Sergeant Brian Jacobs and officer Brent Skancke of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting.
The Bullhead City police department conducted an independent investigation of the Aug. 19 incident in the 3300 block of Pocahontas Drive. Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppmann wrote a letter stating that he reviewed the investigation and determined the officers were justified in using lethal force.
Chipman was belligerent from the onset when a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy tried to serve him an order of protection, Schoppmann wrote.
“Chipman pointed a firearm at the deputy through a residential window and told the deputy that he `better get out of there’ and that the deputy `better be scared,’” the letter said. It noted that negotiations occurred after a SWAT team arrived, resulting in a multiple-hour ordeal.
“Chipman fired over 25 rounds with his rifle from inside the home out the rear of the property and in the general direction of other officers and homes. At least 2 residences appeared to have been struck by Chipman’s gunfire,” Schoppmann’s letter said.
“At the end of the standoff Chipman opened the front door, stepped forward into the doorway with his rifle pointed up and at Jacobs and Skancke. Believing that Chipman was going to fire at them, Jacobs and Skancke fired at Chipman,” the letter said. “Chipman was hit by Jacobs’ and/or Skancke’s gunfire.”
Schoppmann noted that Chipman fired off one more round before dying on the floor just inside the front entryway.
“The evidence in this investigation supports the reasonableness, immediacy and necessity of Jacob’s and Skancke’s actions,” Schoppmann concluded. “Their actions were justified.”
