Two Lake Havasu City Police officers have been named after entering a burning building earlier this week to rescue an elderly occupant.
The fire took place Monday afternoon on the 2000 block of Tradewind Drive. Police say the victim was trapped in his bed, and unable to leave on his own.
A family member of the homeowner was monitoring the location remotely, police said, and contacted emergency dispatchers as soon as he saw the fire begin.
When thick smoke began to rise from the residence, police say a nearby construction worker kicked in the home’s door. Responding officers Andrew Vega and Paige Van Pelt entered the home soon after, where they located and rescued the elderly resident from his home.
The homeowner was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center due to smoke inhalation as firefighters arrived at the scene.
The fire was contained within 20 minutes, according to city officials, with one firefighter suffering a minor injury while subduing the blaze.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, Vega and Van Pelt remained on active duty this week.
Although both reported inhaling smoke at the scene, neither has taken medical leave, and both are in good health.
“This is an example of our officers taking immediate action in a life-threatening situation,” Gray said. “Each officer takes an oath, and part of that oath is to safeguard lives and property. Our officers made a quick decision to locate the elderly male in the house and were able to successfully carry him to safety, along with two dogs.”
The victim is expected to recover from the incident, Gray said Thursday.
