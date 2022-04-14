A Lake Havasu City man is awaiting felony indictment in an armed standoff with Havasu law enforcement officers that took place earlier this month. Officers who may have discharged their weapons in the incident have been identified by local investigators.
The incident took place April 4, on the 3300 block of Mockingbird Drive. There, 48-year-old Jason J. Boon appeared to have erected bedsheets surrounding his residence. Those sheets were allegedly scrawled with spray painted messages that appeared to threaten violence against neighbors and expressed a willingness to engage police officers if provoked.
The armed standoff began at the residence at about 9 p.m., when Boon allegedly fired a weapon in the direction of responding officers. Officers returned fire, and a bullet grazed Boon’s arm in the confrontation. Boon retreated into his home and barricaded himself inside, according to initial reports, until he surrendered in the early morning of April 5.
Boon was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment, and booked into custody.
Investigation into the shooting incident was delegated to the Bullhead City Police Department earlier this month. Bullhead City officials on Thursday identified two officers involved in the incident as Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Lorne Jackson, and Officer Joshua Banuelos. According to Bullhead City investigators, the officers each have about a decade of experience in law enforcement.
Boon is also accused of sending a text message in violation of an order of protection, prior to officers’ arrival at his home.
He appeared in Lake Havasu City Justice Court via teleconference on Thursday, where he accepted a plea agreement with city prosecutors in reference to allegedly violating the order of protection. Boon pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with judicial proceedings, and was sentenced to 60 days in jail for the offense - with 10 days of credit for time served.
But as Boon remains in custody at Mohave County Jail as of this week, he may still be indicted in Mohave Superior Court on felony charges in the more serious incident that took place this month at his Mockingbird Drive residence.
According to Mohave County Jail records, Boon remained in custody at the facility under a $200,000 bond. He has been charged with felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
An indictment on those charges was still pending as of Thursday.
