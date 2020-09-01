Bullhead City investigators have released the names of officers allegedly involved in the shooting death of a Havasu man at his home last month.
Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Brian Jacobs and Officer Brent Skancke were placed on administrative leave Aug. 19, following a standoff of almost four hours at the Pocahontas Drive address of 39-year-old Havasu resident Ron Chipman.
According to police, the standoff began when Chipman allegedly displayed a rifle while speaking to a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy at his home. Police said the deputy visited Chipman’s home to serve him with court documents in reference to a recent custody dispute. Lake Havasu City and Mohave County law enforcement officials surrounded Chipman’s home, and attempted to negotiate his surrender.
Police said the incident ended when Chipman emerged from the rear of his residence, and fired upon approaching SWAT officers. After an exchange of gunfire, Chipman retreated into his home, where he would later be found wounded and lying next to his rifle. Chipman was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment of his injuries, but was pronounced dead soon afterward.
Skancke and Jacobs remained on administrative leave as of Monday, according to Bullhead City Public Information Officer Emily Fromelt. The incident remains under investigation, the results of which will be submitted to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for review. What role Skancke and Jacobs played in the incident remained unclear as of Monday afternoon.
Jacobs was previously involved in the fatal 2014 shooting of 33-year-old Havasu resident Justin Roady. According to police statements at the time, Jacobs and two other officers – Jason Johnston and Lorne Jackson – responded to Roady’s address on the 3100 block of Silversmith Drive after receiving reports of gunfire. According to the police report, Roady was seen firing his weapon into the air several times before police arrived. When Roady allegedly raised his handgun in officers’ direction, the three officers struck Roady with more than a dozen rounds from their service weapons.
The Mohave County Attorney’s Office ruled that Jacobs, Johnston and Jackson were justified in their use of lethal force during that incident.
The Police work hard everyday, and should be commended. These crazy situations, dealing with evil people, child molesters, rapists, and just plain ignorant people has to take an extreme mental toll. As a community, we must expect that our officers be looked after and provided the support they need. Its clear that is not happening now. It’s pretty sad how this City keeps hiring anti-cop liberals to be City Manager. No wonder they feel unheard, unsupported, and regularly quit to go work elsewhere. Ignorance on behalf of the Council.
Support our police and our firemen! We feel safe in Havasu because of them. Pay them well! It's sickening to see whats going on in the country with anti-cop cities. If you display a firearm at the police you will be shot. Don't expect them to wait for you to fire to see if you are bluffing. Everyone know that.
[thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup]
So glad we live here and have our police, I came from L.A! Look at what is happening with the poor police everywhere now.
[thumbup][thumbup]
As far as what I have read, the officers were not suspended. There is a drastic difference between being placed on administrative leave and being suspended. The news reporter knows this; however, he chose to use the more inflammatory word “suspended” in an attempt to vilify the officers and create the illusion that they are being punished for what they were forced to do. Maybe an attorney should remind the newspaper about the definitions of libel and defamation...
Havasu is known for its alcohol, drug use and guns. Would not want to be a police officer in this town.
Not suspended, just on Admin leave. Protocol. Glad the officers are okay!!
Exactly! When involved in a critical incident departments generally require officers to see a psych doctor for evaluation for duty. No officer ever goes out wanting to take a life, but when called upon they will protect our community. Critical incidents take a mental toll on officers and some will not recover for duty. It is a hazard of the job.
Glad no officers were hurt!
[thumbup][thumbup]
I was thinking the exact same thing. The paper should retract this statement.
[thumbup]
