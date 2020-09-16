Two Lake Havasu City Police officers are back on duty after a fatal shooting incident last month on Pocahontas Drive.
Officer Brent Skancke and Sgt. Brian Jacobs were placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 19, following a standoff that resulted in the death of 39-year-old Havasu resident Ron Chipman. Although the incident remains under investigation by the Bullhead City Police Department, officials reported last month that the four-hour standoff began when Chipman alleged brandished a firearm when a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to serve court documents at his home.
According to police, the deputy attempted to serve Chipman with court documents related to a recent custody dispute. When Chipman allegedly displayed a rifle toward the deputy, the deputy retreated and called for assistance from local law enforcement agencies. Lake Havasu City Police officers and Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies surrounded Chipman’s home, and attempted to negotiate his surrender, police said.
Police officials reported last month that Chipman emerged from the rear of his home and fired upon approaching SWAT officers. It was an account that differed from that of Lake Havasu City resident Daniel Claas, who was asked by police to act as an intermediary between Chipman and police officials. Claas was speaking to Chipman by telephone when the shooting began, he said last month – and according to Claas, Chipman may have believed police shot first.
After an exchange of gunfire, police said Chipman retreated into his home. Officers used an aerial drone to locate Chipman inside, police said, where he was found lying injured on his floor beside his rifle. Chipman was taken into custody and transported from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
According to Public Information Specialist Emily Fromelt, the the Bullhead City Police Department’s investigation into the shooting has yet to be concluded. When the investigation is finished, the department’s conclusion will be forwarded to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for further review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.