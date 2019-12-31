As the world wakes up to a brand new year brimming with possibilities one thing is certain. Much of what is to come in 2020 remains a mystery.
But many plans are already in motion, or in the works, in Lake Havasu City. So Today’s News-Herald reached out to some elected officials and community leaders to find out what they are excited to see, or expect to spend time on in the year ahead.
Economic development
Mayor Cal Sheehy’s expects his top priority in 2020 to about the same as it was last year.
“The highest priority for me would be continuing to focus on economic development and job creation for our citizens – ensuring that we have a well-balanced economy and good paying jobs for our residents.”
Sheehy said developing the economy is something the city focuses on every single day.
“We use the tactics from the Vision 2020 as we talk with people that are interested in opening up their businesses in our community or relocating their business to our community,” Sheehy said. “We will be seeing the opening of My Pampered Home toward the end of the first quarter of 2020. That is a shining example of a company that was developed in Lake Havasu City and will be the first omnichannel retailer out at the mall.”
As for a little more tangible issues facing local officials, Sheehy said he expects discussion about developing a municipal courthouse building will continue into the new year. Lake Havasu City is also expecting to receive the final results from its positional analysis study.
“This is the first look at positions within the city, how we run the city, and the rate of pay that go along with those positions, that has been done in the last 15 years,” Sheehy said. “So it is really hard to say what the outcomes of that will be, but we will know some of that as we get through the first quarter of 2020.”
Sheehy also said the city plans to start the conversation on the future of the Irrigation Drainage District during 2020. The IDD helps to fund some of the city’s wastewater treatment system, but it is set to expire in 2023.
Schools focus on hiring
The Lake Havasu School District will be seeing some changes in leadership starting in 2020, and School Board President Kathy Cox said she expects hiring new leaders to be a big part of the new year.
Current Superintendent Diana Asseier has announced plans to retire on June 30 and Cox said the School Board has arraigned to interview potential replacements on Jan. 30 and 31.
“That will be an enormous change for us,” Cox said.
But it won’t be the only change.
Cox said Thunderbolt Middle School Principal Mari Jo Mulligan and Havasupi Elementary Principal Claude Sanders have both indicated that they plan to retire in 2020. Lake Havasu High School Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Brady Krueger is also planning to move on following the 2019-20 school year.
Lake Havasu citizens will have a hand in replacing some changing school leadership in 2020 as three school board members terms will run out. Cox said the district is looking for people interested in education to run for the school board in the upcoming November election.
The school district will also continue to grapple with teacher shortages that are affecting the entire country.
“Teaching colleges have declining enrollment,” Cox said. “People are not going into teaching, so it is really hard for us to go out and recruit, especially in a remote rural area like Lake Havasu.”
Cox said the district hopes to find some new teachers locally even if they don’t have a teaching degree or any degree at all. The district will hold a Teacher Academy on Jan. 30 to inform any interested residents about programs available to help them receive the necessary credentials.
“That is going to be a big effort for us,” she said. “People can earn a college degree at no cost in exchange for teaching in an Arizona public school for a year. Today there are all kinds of ways to get your teaching certification.”
Investing for the future
Councilmember Gordan Groat said the city’s infrastructure will be a main focus for him in the new year.
He said he is specifically excited about the city’s search for a second well, which is already underway with progress expected to continue in 2020.
In the last few months of 2019, the City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with Arizona State Parks to conduct exploratory drilling for a second collector well, and at its December meeting hired Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. to do the work. If successful, the city would start moving towards constructing a second well capable of keeping up with water demand independently.
“It will allow both of those sources to be switched on and off,” Groat said. “To be used in a complimentary way so that our water service is never interrupted or threatened by any kind of catastrophe at either one of the sites. It’s basically public safety in my mind.”
The search for wells is already underway, but Groat said he would also like to see the city get serious about road repair in the next year.
“I think where we need to start looking to the future is instead of just using chip seal we need to start looking at actually putting some new roads down,” he said.
Save for facelift by tightening belt
At the county level, District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson said he sees infrastructure as the biggest issue facing Mohave County. After years without sufficient upkeep, many of the county buildings are in various states of disrepair and are running low on space for the employees who work there.
“I tried to get a new substation built and that was put down, we still have the coroner’s office that hasn’t been done, and animal control needs to be done too,” Johnson said. “So we have a lot of things there that we really have to look at.”
In order to tackle the problem, Johnson said the county will have to find a way to curb its spending so it can save those funds for needed repairs or replacements.
“We can’t continue to spend at the rate that we are now and not put aside the money to take care of the infrastructure,” he said. “Or we will get back to where we were years ago.”
Major projects moving forward
As Lake Havasu City moves into 2020, several major projects are in the works. Vice Mayor David Lane said he is excited to see how the Havasu Riviera, the co-working center, and the downtown catalyst project continue to progress over the next year.
“All of these projects are moving forward,” Lane said. “The Riviera, obviously there is a lot of work that is going on down there right now.”
Havasu Riviera has been in the works for years, but after several years of trending water the project began to pick up steam in 2019 and the first phase of the state park, including parking, docks and a launch ramp are expected to open next August.
While there is still now set timeline for the co-working center and the downtown catalyst projects, Lane said the city has been successful in testing the concepts out with smaller projects before making a larger investment. He pointed to the F106’s success as an indication that the city will support a larger co-work space and said Yard City, the home of First Fridays, has shown citizen’s desire for a larger downtown gathering space.
“I think moving down the path that we are moving is the proper way to do things,” Lane said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what the next year brings with these projects.”
Unveiling the Visitor Center
After about six months and more than $100,000, Go Lake Havasu CEO Terrence Concannon said he is most excited about finally unveiling the remodeled Lake Havasu Visitor Center.
The visitor center has been repainted with several video screens added to show off the area and its history and the interior has been completely rearranged to go along with the remodel.
“The visitor center finally has a flow that it never had before,” Concannon said. “So if you go in and go off to your right or your left you are going to take a journey. The journey will take you all throughout the city, the surrounding region, and the history of the city as well.”
Go Lake Havasu hopes to be done with grand remodel by the end of January, but Concannon expects to be busy with the Downtown Catalyst project throughout the rest of 2020 along with the Partnership for Economic Development.
While residents may not see any construction on the downtown project this year, Concannon said he believes the next year will help solidify plans that will hopefully lead to breaking ground by 2021.
“We will probably be doing a lot of talking with developers and stuff like that through 2020, and maybe not starting on the physical project during the calendar year,” he said.
Sprucing up after major projects
Coming off of a year which saw Lake Havasu State Park add five brand new restrooms, open up 13 new cabins, and add seven new campsites Park Manager Daniel Roddy is excited to have a year without any major renovations anticipated.
“The really great thing for us is that we have completed the bigger projects that we have had here at Lake Havasu State Park and are now looking at an entire calendar year without a major renovation going on for the first time in quite a while,” he said.
That doesn’t mean that Roddy expects the park get stagnant, however.
“We will continue to do landscaping improvements and little things to spruce the area up,” he said. “Now that we have finished those needed physical upgrades, we are now looking at what we can do with other parts of the park and spread that effort in other areas.”
Roddy mentioned the park’s cactus garden as an example of one of those other areas that will likely get some additional attention in 2020.
Some of the parks most popular events will head into 2020 without their longtime leaders.
“It is going to be a new era in some respects, reflecting on the fact that two of our major events are moving forward having lost some exceptional leaders in Jim Salscheider from the Lake Havasu Marine Association and our Boat Show, as well as Marquita McKnight with the Lake Havasu Balloon Festival,” Roddy said. “Both are great organizations that have people looking to carry on those efforts. We are looking forward to doing anything that we can to support them.”
