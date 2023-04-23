Mohave County officials will take their first steps toward identifying and possibly removing harmful lead and asbestos from three former facilities in Kingman, under a grant from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
The $20,000 in state funding will be used to survey facilities including the county’s former victim witness building, the former Legal Defender’s office and the county’s Historic Jail.
Last year, the county accepted $150,000 in grant funding to remove asbestos and lead from those facilities. According to county records, remediation of any harmful lead and asbestos from the facility would be completely funded through the grant.
The removal of any such materials must be completed before any of the above buildings may be reopened to the public - Including the county’s Historic Jail, which is expected to come under lease later this year by the Mohave County Historical Society.
