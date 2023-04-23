Mohave County officials will take their first steps toward identifying and possibly removing harmful lead and asbestos from three former facilities in Kingman, under a grant from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

The $20,000 in state funding will be used to survey facilities including the county’s former victim witness building, the former Legal Defender’s office and the county’s Historic Jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.