PLANET RANCH — Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge is shrouded in dark haze as fire crews continued efforts to contain a wildfire that began last week. Now, fire officials say the blaze could be fully contained by July 7.
According to Buckskin fire officials, the fire began last Wednesday after lightning ignited dried vegetation in the Bill Williams River floodplain, northeast of Parker. The fire has thus far consumed 1,260 acres, according to Buckskin Fire Chief Troy Maloney, and a crew of 13 firefighters and three engines are now working to prevent the fire from spreading further.
As of Tuesday, the fire was reported to be 73% contained, and suppression efforts are now being led by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. But when the fire first began, Maloney says containment required a more drastic response.
“We used large aircraft due to the limited access we had to the fire’s perimeter,” Maloney said. “That included two aircraft, two helicopters, two fireboats and five fire engines in the beginning. The fire was fought under full suppression efforts.”
According to Maloney, winds and possibly additional stormy weather may come before next Wednesday, but he believes a spread is unlikely.
“There could be flareups in the interior, but we don’t have any worries about containment.”
Maloney says that residents and travelers near the Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge can expect to see smoke over the refuge as fire suppression efforts continue.
