Arizona officials say they will use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma. Officials with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's office say were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to close the gap. Federal officials did not immediately comment. The move comes without explicit permission on federal land. State contractors began moving and stacking 60-foot-long, 9-foot-tall shipping containers early Friday. Two other 1,000-foot gaps also will be closed off. The containers will be topped with 4 feet of razor wire.