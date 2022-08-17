Earlier this month, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors heard testimony from a county resident who was prohibited from building an electric vehicle charging station on his private property. Now, the county is will codify an unwritten rule toward that end.
Under county policy, electrical permits cannot be given for land without an approved use. Owners of land that would be used for a single-family residence or a business could obtain such a permit for uses approved by the county - but according to Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh, an electrical charging station isn’t among those uses. And although such an exclusion has been based on county officials’ interpretation of that policy, the policy itself will now be specified in writing to prevent future confusion.
And as electric vehicles become more popular among Mohave County consumers, it was an issue that needed to be addressed. Mohave County residents Karen DeShazer and Chuck DeShazer have for the past several months attempted to get the county’s permission to install a charging station on their property, without success.
“This whole thing boils down to one item only,” Karen DeShazer said at Monday’s meeting of the county’s governing board. “Why can we not put a power pole on our private property? That’s all we ever wanted to do, was to dig a hole on our own property and establish a contract with the power company. Why are we being forced to go through the county to have an account with the power company, when we don’t have to do that … why is the county getting between us and a private utility?”
According to previous statements by Walsh, the decades-old policy exists to prevent electrical service from potentially being abused in Mohave County - such as with unpermitted recreational vehicles that may connect to electrical services without proper sanitary fees.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Monday to adopt a written version of Development Services’ policy against permitting electrical service for land without an approved use.
