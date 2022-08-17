Earlier this month, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors heard testimony from a county resident who was prohibited from building an electric vehicle charging station on his private property. Now, the county is will codify an unwritten rule toward that end.

Under county policy, electrical permits cannot be given for land without an approved use. Owners of land that would be used for a single-family residence or a business could obtain such a permit for uses approved by the county - but according to Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh, an electrical charging station isn’t among those uses. And although such an exclusion has been based on county officials’ interpretation of that policy, the policy itself will now be specified in writing to prevent future confusion.

