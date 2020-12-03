Horizon Six residents could see increased fees for their water usage next year as the Mohave County Board of Supervisors plans for a future meeting. If those fees aren’t applied, it could mean disaster for the improvement district’s existing water infrastructure.
The Horizon Six Improvement District has been losing about $30,000 per year in repairs to the district’s aging water system, according to the district’s advisory committee, and those costs are expected to gradually increase as the system approaches obsolescence. The district has applied a $5.75 “future maintenance reserve fee” to customers’ monthly bills since 2009, but according to the Mohave County Public Works Department, it’s not enough.
The district’s cash reserve was nearly depleted three years ago after a $182,000 replacement of the Horizon Six water system’s booster station. Two months ago, only $32,000 remained of the district’s cash reserves.
Public Works Director Steven Latoski recommended that the district prepare for a long-term replacement of its 36-year-old water system, with the future replacement of 32,000 feet of pipeline. The cost for replacing those waterlines will be an estimated $2.19 million.
And according to Horizon Six commissioner Mary Van Rooy, only the district’s residents will shoulder that cost.
“That’s what most people don’t understand,” Van Rooy said this week. “People think the city or the county will be paying for it. As an improvement district, we’ll pay for it ourselves. Golden Valley wouldn’t come and ask us to pay for their water system or sewage. We’re the same way.”
Van Rooy and her fellow commissioners have begun a petition process that could allow the district to obtain a bond for an assessment of future necessary repairs. While signatures for that petition were still pending as of Thursday, Van Rooy says there is no time limit, so long as more than half of the district’s residents sign the petition. Residents would be asked to pay about $176 per lot, in order to obtain the bond and possibly keep future water bills lower for the district.
Absent a bond for the district, Latoski’s proposal to the board of supervisors this month offers multiple options to be considered by the county and by the Horizon Six Board of Commissioners. Those options include a $1 per month increase to reserve fees, over spans of 39 to 64 years.
With the reserve fees increased, the net impact on administrative water fees would amount to $20.25 per month over a minimum of 39 years, or $9.25 per month – per lot – over a minimum of 64 years. Without an increase to reserve fees, administrative water service fees could be increased to $35.25 per month over a minimum of 39 years, or $30.25 per month over a minimum of 64 years.
According to Latoski, the reserve fees would be increased in the future due to the district’s reduced waterline, remaining service life and the uncertainty in construction inflation. Ultimately, the longer Horizon Six waits for repairs to the district’s water system, the more expensive they are going to become.
Horizon Six community members met last month to discuss the weight of the issue facing the district. As of this year, each of the water system’s five pressure-release valves was inoperable. Of 38 air-release valves installed in the system, many have been buried or paved over in more than three decades, according to statements by Mohave County civil engineers last month.
If the Mohave County Board of Supervisors votes in favor of Latoski’s proposal on Monday, a meeting will be scheduled Feb. 16 to further discuss options for the renovation of the Horizon Six water system.
