Aerial snipers first took flight over Havasu National Wildlife Refuge almost seven years ago in an ongoing effort to eradicate populations of invasive feral hogs. Now the battle against swine in the refuge has escalated to a literal “scorched earth” policy.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this week announced temporary closures to portions of the refuge as aerial swine eradication efforts continue starting Monday. As those efforts continue, federal officials are expected to conduct controlled burns throughout the refuge in an effort to revitalize native wildlife habitats, and winnow remaining hog populations.
Topock Marsh will be closed next Monday through Thursday, including the areas of Catfish Paradise, North and South Dikes, Pintail Slough, Five-mile Landing and the Bermuda Field Observation Tower for public safety.
Mesquite Bay, in Lake Havasu City, may also be closed temporarily as ground operations remain underway. Fish and Wildlife Staff may also be present to maintain a safety perimeter while shooting operations progress.
Meanwhile, Fish and Wildlife crews from the Arizona Fire District are expected to conduct prescribed burning operations at portions of the refuge throughout this month. According to refuge officials, about 625 acres of brush south of Topock Gorge and throughout Topock Marsh will be burned. Federal officials are also planning the burning of 365 acres of brush in the area of Castle Rock, northwest of Desert Hills.
Fish and Wildlife officials say the burns are expected to reduce future wildfire fuels, revitalize march habitats - and prescribed burns remain an excellent tool for removing non-native or invasive species such as feral swine, according to federal officials.
According to a 2020 report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, feral swine populations remain a threat to native wildlife and endangered species throughout the U.S., through predation and destruction of native habitats. The USDA estimated there were about six million feral swine living in 31 states, and their presence was directly linked to the decline of 300 native plants and animals nationwide.
Feral swine also remain a threat to human populations through the possible transfer of salmonella, E. coli or other transferable diseases to human property or crops.
Culling operations for feral swine are funded under a $20 million federal budged initiative created in 2018, specifically for the eradication of feral swine.
Aerial shooting operations are scheduled to take place Feb. 6 through Feb. 10. For more information on closures, contact Havasu National Wildlife Refuge at 928-667-4144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.