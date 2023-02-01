Aerial snipers first took flight over Havasu National Wildlife Refuge almost seven years ago in an ongoing effort to eradicate populations of invasive feral hogs. Now the battle against swine in the refuge has escalated to a literal “scorched earth” policy.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this week announced temporary closures to portions of the refuge as aerial swine eradication efforts continue starting Monday. As those efforts continue, federal officials are expected to conduct controlled burns throughout the refuge in an effort to revitalize native wildlife habitats, and winnow remaining hog populations.

