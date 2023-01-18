Scam concerns

The Lake Havasu Balloon Festival warns potential victims of a scam, in which sellers may attempt to offer event tickets online. Tickets for this year’s balloon festival may only be purchased at the Balloon Festival organization’s store on 2109 McCulloch Boulevard, or this weekend at the event’s entry gate.

Visitors who hoped to purchase tickets or acquire vendor space for two major Lake Havasu City events may have been the victims of multiple scams this month, according to local nonprofit agencies.

Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair is set to begin Thursday, with potentially thousands of spectators and participants in attendance. According to the Balloon Festival organization this week, possible scammers have attempted to sell tickets for the event online to unwary visitors to Havasu.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.