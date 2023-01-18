Visitors who hoped to purchase tickets or acquire vendor space for two major Lake Havasu City events may have been the victims of multiple scams this month, according to local nonprofit agencies.
Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair is set to begin Thursday, with potentially thousands of spectators and participants in attendance. According to the Balloon Festival organization this week, possible scammers have attempted to sell tickets for the event online to unwary visitors to Havasu.
Balloon Festival organizers warned potential victims this week that entry wristbands for the event were only available for purchase at the Balloon Festival store, at 2109 McCulloch Boulevard, or at the event’s entry gate at Windsor Beach. Visitors were warned not to share their private banking information through social media with anyone who may offer to sell tickets online.
While possible scammers may attempt to cash in on the Balloon Festival’s popularity among Havasu’s visitors, next month’s Winterfest event in Downtown Havasu has already received complaints from victims of another online scam, in reference to vendor spaces at the event.
The event represents the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce’s largest annual fundraiser, bringing annual crowds to Havasu’s main street that are estimated to be in the tens of thousands.
Chamber President Lisa Krueger described a recent incident on Wednesday.
“A week ago we were contacted by a potential vendor for Winterfest,” Krueger said. “This vendor paid for their booth, and contacted us because they’d received no further information from us. It turned out they couldn’t have purchased that booth space from us - by then, we were sold out.”
According to Krueger, at least one social media account advertised vendor spaces for the event without the Chamber’s authorization, with payments made through wireless money transfer app, Zelle.
“The scammers messaged people about the event, saying that about 3,000 people were coming to Winterfest,” Krueger said, who called that figure a gross underestimate of the actual number expected to attend this year’s event. “They said there were plenty of vendor spaces left, although we were sold out.”
Krueger says that with recent attempts by online scammers to potentially bilk Balloon Festival attendees as well, there may be cause for concern among the city’s nonprofit organizations.
“This is two events that we know of,” Krueger said. “Nonprofit organizations hold special events in this community for a reason. For the Chamber, it’s our main source of funding throughout the year. But we also do it for the local economy: It brings visitors, hotel bookings, it brings business to retail stores when people shop here. And for the Balloon Festival, the money they receive goes right back into the community.”
Krueger filed a police report this month in reference to online scammers who may be targeting the Chamber’s Winterfest event. According to Krueger, the social media account that appeared to fraudulently offer vendor space at Winterfest belonged to - or was at least attributed to - a woman from Tennessee.
“For all we know, the real scammer could have stolen her identity too,” Krueger said. “But whether it’s tickets to events or vendor space, people should keep in mind that if it seems too good to be true, it usually is.”
Winterfest is scheduled to take place in downtown Havasu Feb. 4-5.
For information about ticket purchases or about the Lake Havasu Balloon Festival, contact 928-505-2440.
For additional information about Winterfest, contact the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce at 928-855-4115.
