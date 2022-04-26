Arizona’s wildfire season is on the way, and Mohave County Emergency Management officials are planning continued efforts alongside state and federal officials to mitigate damage to hundreds of acres of state wildlands.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors next week is scheduled to discuss a proposal that would continue ongoing firefighting agreements with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
Under the federal agreement, BLM officials will continue direct protection against fires in Hualapai Mountain Park, in the Kingman area. The agreement is an interim update to a previous similar agreement, and is offered at no cost to the county as a final agreement for firefighting services is being developed.
According to Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward, suppressing major wildfires such as last year’s Flag Fire can typically cost millions of dollars - and BLM assistance could relieve Mohave County of almost all of that cost.
The Flag Fire, which took place almost exactly one year ago, ultimately destroyed 1,265 acres of Mohave County wildland in the Hualapai Mountains.
The possible agreement with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management would allow Mohave County fire agencies to provide assistance to other firefighting agencies throughout Arizona, and send firefighters of their own to assist with wildfires statewide. The agreement would also allow the county to receive state or federal aid for mutual firefighting services that are authorized by the county, and reimburse the county for what assistance it can provide.
It’s about to get hot
And statewide, that assistance will be needed this year.
According to Forestry and Fire Management Public Affairs Officer Tiffany Davila, the state responded to 34 fires in Mohave County last year, which destroyed 416 acres due to lightning, cigarettes and vehicle fires in Arizona wildlands.
Although fire season typically begins around June, Davila says the state has responded to six fires in Mohave County as of Tuesday, which have destroyed 12.5 acres thus far. The main causes of those fires as of this week included equipment usage in Mohave County wildlands.
“We are definitely in for a ride, if the fire activity in New Mexico, Prescott and Flagstaff are any indication of what our activity will be like over the next few months,” Davila said this week. “We need residents and visitors to take personal responsibility and do their parts to prevent fires. Every year, about 80-85% of Arizona’s fires are human-caused. While a majority of them are unintentional starts, they are definitely avoidable.”
Residents and visitors are asked to monitor the weather before doing any outdoor burning or using equipment that may spark in wildland areas. Visitors should never burn anything on windy days or during Red Flag conditions. Tow chains should be secured in their respective vehicles, and tires should be checked before travelers take to the road. And if travelers need to pull over, they are advised against doing so in tall grass.
What you can do
According to Davila, this year’s fire season is predicted to be similar to that of last year, although monsoon weather may have put Southern Arizona at increased risk due to greater amounts of dry vegetation in the area.
As summer temperatures approach, Davila expects fire activity to increase throughout the state. And although fire risk is expected to be high in Southern Arizona, she says Mohave County residents shouldn’t be complacent - much of the same varieties of vegetation exist in Western Arizona as well.
“It’s very important that people create defensible space around their property,” Davila said. “Remove overgrown vegetation, clear debris off of rooftops and out of gutters, remove flammable material (such as propane tanks and firewood) away from structures.”
Residents in at-risk areas are also asked to prepare a “go-bag” with necessary supplies in advance of an emergency that could require their evacuation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.