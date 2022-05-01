For more than 15 years, Mohave County has collaborated with local municipalities to prepare for almost any disaster. Now those plans will have to be renewed, if Mohave County is to remain eligible for funding under FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance grant programs.
The county is required to update its Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan every five years under the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and that update could be approved next week at a meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. That plan will include disaster contingencies for Mohave County, the Fort Mohave and Hualapai Indian Tribes, Bullhead City, Colorado City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City.
But according to the county’s 2022 plan, those disasters have not occurred often. Between 2005 and 2013, Mohave County received one state disaster declaration and one such federal disaster declaration for major flooding events. From 2013 through 2015, there were only three disasters declared in Mohave County, and another three declared 2015 through 2021 - including the coronavirus pandemic.
Hazards are expected
The majority of the county’s major flooding events since 2005 have occurred in the unincorporated areas of Beaver Dam, Little Field and Colorado City. One such flood in 2015 occurred in Colorado City, and resulted in 13 fatalities. Smaller flash flooding events have occurred throughout most years, resulting in minimal infrastructure damage, the report said.
Wildfires also represent a significant danger to the county, according to the hazard mitigation plan. The areas of Pine Lake and Pinion Pine were each evacuated due to wildfires in the Hualapai Mountains during the 2013 and 2021 fire seasons; and a 2015 wildfire in Mohave Valley resulted in the loss of 11 homes with 900 households evacuated.
Each jurisdiction in Mohave County may be susceptible to possible hazards, which could occur at any time - and some of which are already occurring. According to the report, Havasu could face emergency conditions in the event of a dam failure, prolonged drought, extreme heat, flooding, hazardous material contamination, power failures, severe wind and earthquakes.
Planning ahead
Mitigating potential disasters will require identifying and reviewing resources needed to overcome possible dangers that may arise in Mohave County.
Previous hazard mitigation plans have been incorporated into evaluating risks within the Mohave County Emergency Response and Recovery Plan, the wildland fire and flooding mitigation and response plans, local fire district planning, county government facility emergency plans and emergency planning for new facilities.
Under the Hazard Mitigation Plan, the county is expected to develop community flood hazard awareness outreach efforts for residents this year, and which will then become an ongoing effort by the county. The county is also expected to invest $18 million into retention basins on state and federal lands east of Kingman; and will continue wildfire fuel mitigation efforts throughout Mohave County.
Additional culverts could be added in the area of Colorado City to mitigate future potential disastrous floods, with an estimated cost of more than $5 million by 2024.
Also under the plan, efforts are underway to educate the public on the region’s extreme heat and possible power or utility failures that may enhance the risks posed by triple-digit temperatures throughout the region’s summer months.
In Lake Havasu City, an Emergency Preparedness Guide for citizens has already been developed and published to the city’s website, www.lhcaz.gov.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the new Hazard Mitigation Plan on Monday, at its next meeting in Kingman. The topic is listed under the board’s Consent Agenda, and may be passed without prior discussion by the county’s governing board.
