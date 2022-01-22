Road work is expected on State Route 95 around Lake Havasu City this time next year, but the work may not quite hit everything from SARA Park to I-40 as originally planned.
Local and state elected officials are planning to meet with the Arizona Department of Transportation in the coming weeks to weigh in on designs for the road work on SR95, which is scheduled to start construction in January or February of 2023. State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) spearheaded the effort to get $26 million in the state budget for the road work during the 2021 legislative session.
Ryan Harding with ADOT said the project team is currently evaluating the scope of the project and working on cost estimates, so the department can’t comment on the specifics of the cost of the project at this time.
During the Tri City Council meeting on Wednesday, ADOT Northwest Division Engineer Todd Steinberger told the council that the team is still working on what type of surface treatment will be applied between SARA Park and I-40, and where.
Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson said during the meeting that if all $26 million is spread out evenly among the roughly 26-mile stretch of highway, there won’t be enough money to do the extensive repairs the city was hoping for. Knudson said Havasu would like the project to be designed with more extensive roadwork where conditions are worst, and traffic counts are highest. That would mean much of the roadwork would focus on the stretch of highway through the city.
“We don’t need a 2-inch overlay that is going to last 5-7 years,” Knudson said. “We need a 5-inch overlay in Havasu that is going to last us 20 years.”
Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Krueger said her organization would also like to see more extensive work done in the Havasu area, rather than a lesser surface treatment spread over the entire 26-mile stretch north to I-40.
Biasiucci said he and fellow District 5 legislators Rep. Regina Cobb and Sen. Sonny Borrelli have a meeting scheduled with Knudson, Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy, and ADOT to discuss the project in more detail.
“It has come to our attention that ADOT needs some guidance on what areas need to be repaved,” Biasiucci told Today’s News-Herald on Friday. “It’s been 20 years since areas of this stretch have been properly repaved so it’s important that we do it right. This is why it’s so important to have local leaders who are from our area are in the room when projects like this are moving forward. Too many times we have state agencies who try to make these decisions without our input, and issues arise down the road. We want to avoid that from happening. I am confident we will get on the same page after we sit with ADOT and guide them through the process. I appreciate Mayor Sheehy and City Manager Knudson working with us on this.”
