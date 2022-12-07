The Desert is about to get a lot more fun.
For the 12th year, the Desert Bash and Off-Road Poker Run will bring desert enthusiasts together for a weekend of outdoor fun in the Standard Wash. The event is hosted in partnership with the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce and Anderson Powersports in Lake Havasu City. The two-day event begins Friday at the Standard Wash just south of Lake Havasu City and lasts until Saturday evening with plenty of outdoor activities for participants to engage in.
The main takeaway for the desert event is the poker run that courses through 60 plus miles of land. Amanda Mehaffey, director of special events at the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, gives an estimated number of over 250 vehicles for this year’s trail ride.
Off-road vehicles will depart from the Standard Wash beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, with the last riders leaving by 8:30 a.m. Mehaffey says the last poker stop is located inside of the event space and features a total of five stops throughout the ride.
Although the main attraction is Saturday’s poker run, vendors will open shop on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Around 80 campsites have been made available for the event, which campers can also check into beginning at 10 a.m.
Riders participating in Saturday’s poker run will have a driver’s meeting Friday night at 6 p.m. along with their packet pickup. Riders who miss this meeting will have a chance to attend a make-up meeting on Saturday morning at 7 a.m.
Different from year’s past is the line-up of two bands that will provide live music throughout the event on Saturday. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., attendees can listen to tunes from Mudfish. Midnight Rebel will take the stage afterwards from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
“This is my first year as the director of special events and my goal was to grow the event and make it better than the year before,” Mehaffey said. “I feel with the help of the desert bash committee and volunteers that we have accomplished that!”
The two-day event is being set-up at the Standard Wash, a section of land that is managed by the Bureau of Land Management. The area is welcoming to off-road vehicles and allows for large events, such as the desert bash, to utilize their large, open terrain.
The Standard Wash is located at 7001 State Route 95 past milemarker 173, approximately three miles south of SARA Park on the left-hand side. Due to the isolated area, the event is only able to accept cash from attendees.
Over 600 spectators and participants are slated to attend the desert bash this weekend. Mehaffey notes that the poker run has been sold out since mid-November after tickets went on sale back in September.
“We will also have an event area with food trucks, ziplining, mechanical bull, rock wall and a full day of live music,” Mehaffey said. “Come out and join us for a party in the desert!”
