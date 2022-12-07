Desert Bash and Off-Road Poker Run

Over 200 off-road vehicles are expected to turn out for this year’s Desert Bash and Off-Road Poker Run hosted by Anderson Powersports and the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce.

 Courtesy of Amanda Mehaffey

The Desert is about to get a lot more fun.

For the 12th year, the Desert Bash and Off-Road Poker Run will bring desert enthusiasts together for a weekend of outdoor fun in the Standard Wash. The event is hosted in partnership with the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce and Anderson Powersports in Lake Havasu City. The two-day event begins Friday at the Standard Wash just south of Lake Havasu City and lasts until Saturday evening with plenty of outdoor activities for participants to engage in.

