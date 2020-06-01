With many movie theaters closed and others operating at a loss, Star Cinema officials announced bold plans to reopen in Lake Havasu City on Monday.
After months of restrictions over businesses and residents by the Arizona Governor’s Office, there may be a demand for the return of entertainment industries like Star Cinemas. But with major production studios delaying new releases until July, Star Cinemas General Manager Jenny DuPont says the theater will rely on classics to sate Havasu moviegoers’ appetite.
“It is not possible to obtain newer films during (June), as the studios have pushed all new releases to July,” DuPont said. “Our plan is to play the classics for now. I believe by showing older films and practicing safe measures we can continue to be successful in Havasu.”
According to DuPont, the “classics” scheduled for next week’s reopening will include “ET” (1982), “Jurassic Park” (1993), “The Breakfast Club” (1985), “Sixteen Candles” (1984), “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), “Forest Gump” (1994), “Ghostbusters” (1984) and “The Land Before Time” (1986).
But with the coronavirus pandemic, the theater is cautious of possible public health risks that could come with reopening.
“We have taken all the precautionary measures to provide a safe movie-going experience,” DuPont said.
According to guidelines set by Gov. Doug Ducey last month, theaters are now required to maintain physical distancing, and employees are required to wear masks when possible. Theaters must operate with reduced occupancy, and the governor’s office has recommended spacing out seating to mitigate the risk of spreading illness among customers, and thorough sanitation measures must be implemented throughout the business.
At Movies Havasu, owner Hank Garcia announced last month that his theater would not reopen until late June or July at the earliest.
“There aren’t any new films being released until July,” Garcia said Monday. “Other movie theaters have reopened throughout Arizona, and they’ve been losing money. I wish Star Cinemas well, but I have no present plan to compete.”
Star Cinemas will be the first theater to reopen, in the Shops at Lake Havasu, with shows starting June 8. Tickets for the theater’s “classic” releases will cost $5 each.
