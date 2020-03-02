McCulloch’s manufacturing company is long gone, but the chemicals left behind linger on in Lake Havasu City’s groundwater.
Thankfully, those chemicals haven’t reached the lake, and the groundwater plume is limited to a relatively small area — Holly Avenue to the south, Aviation Drive to the west, San Juan Drive to the east and Centers Avenue to the north. The flow of the groundwater is northwest and ranges in depth from 96 to 170 feet below the ground surface, according to ADEQ.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality released a draft remedial investigation report concerning the issue, and a public comment period is open until April 7.
The contaminants of concern are tetrachloroethene, trichloroethene, dichloroethene, dichloroethane, nitrate and chromium. Among their effects from overexposure over several years, the chemicals can affect internal organs and development, and some are known carcinogens.
The area was added to the Water Quality Assurance Revolving Fund in 2017 after it was noted as a site of concern, but its history extends far beyond three years ago.
According to the ADEQ report, manufacturing at the McCulloch factory began in the late 1960s. Initially, the factory was used for the assembly of Singer sewing machine motors and gyrocopters. The facility expanded over the years to include manufacturing of small gasoline powered equipment and products for Black & Decker and ShopVac Corporation.
Following McCulloch’s bankruptcy in 1998, ShopVac conducted investigative and remedial activities until 2008, the report says. ShopVac ceased characterization and monitoring activities after 2008. The site was first tested by ADEQ in 2014.
So what can be done? That’s what the remedial investigation aims to solve.
“The next steps are to determine the kind of remedial actions needed for cleanup and to establish cleanup criteria,” said ADEQ Public Information Officer Erin Jordan. “Once these proposed plans are developed, they will also go out for public comment.”
The full report can be found at static.azdeq.gov/wqarf/havasu_holly_draftri.pdf. Those wishing to submit written comments can send them to ADEQ, Attention: Hazel Cox, Waste Programs Division, 400 W. Congress St., Ste 433, Tucson, AZ 85701 or send an email to cox.hazel@azdeq.gov.
A public meeting will also be held on March 26 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 2360 McCulloch Boulevard North to discuss the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.