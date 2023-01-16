Mohave County Jail

The historic Mohave County Jail was constructed in 1910.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Mohave County’s Historic Jail could see a possible revival within the next several years, offering a window into the county’s past for local students and history enthusiasts. That decision is expected to be made Monday, even as another former jail is slated for demolition later this year.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors tabled a discussion two months ago, as to a possible lease of the historic jail to the Mohave County Historic Society. The board is expected to revisit that potential lease agreement next week, which would allow the facility to be used for educational purposes and guided tours for the next 15 years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.