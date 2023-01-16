Mohave County’s Historic Jail could see a possible revival within the next several years, offering a window into the county’s past for local students and history enthusiasts. That decision is expected to be made Monday, even as another former jail is slated for demolition later this year.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors tabled a discussion two months ago, as to a possible lease of the historic jail to the Mohave County Historic Society. The board is expected to revisit that potential lease agreement next week, which would allow the facility to be used for educational purposes and guided tours for the next 15 years.
Discussion had remained ongoing for the past several years, as county officials considered how (or if) the historic facility should be used, if not demolished. Last year, the Mohave County Historic Society issued its proposal to lease the facility.
According to county records, that agreement would require the Historic Society to pay an estimated $18,000 to restore the historic jail’s roof, and $10,000 for ADA-compliant improvements to the facility. The proposed lease would offer the facility for $10 per year under the Historic Society.
The organization as of this year also maintains the Powerhouse and Bonelli House historic venues in Kingman.
Discussion as to the Historic Jail’s lease was put on hold two months ago, as the county sought to remediate hazardous materials including asbestos from the Historic Jail, as well as older county facilities including the county’s former victim witness and legal defender’s office. County officials are expected to seek grant funding in paying for that remediation within the next several months.
The Historic Jail was constructed in 1909, and housed Mohave County inmates until 1968. The facility was built prior to Arizona’s statehood, and is listed within the National Register of Historic Places.
After the Historic Jail was abandoned, the county housed inmates in the basement of the county’s former Superior Courthouse on Spring Street in Kingman. Poor conditions at that holding facility led to a federal lawsuit against Mohave County, and subsequent order for the county to construct a new jail.
The county’s Pine Street Jail was constructed in Kingman in 1986, and served Mohave County until the county’s modern Adult Detention Facility was built in 2010.
The Pine Street Jail is expected to be demolished later this year, under a $500,000 contract with California contractor Resource Environmental, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.