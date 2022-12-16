Some of Mohave County’s older public buildings have long been abandoned, and with good reason. With hazardous materials including lead and asbestos, those buildings could be hazardous to future occupants - But that could change within the next year.
Mohave County’s historic jail, victim witness and legal defender’s buildings in Kingman have been identified for remediation of asbestos-containing materials and lead. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors recently approved an application by the Mohave County Public Works Department for $150,000 in grant funding to remove those materials from the county’s historic buildings.
The decision follows a vote last month by the county’s governing board to delay possible lease discussions for the historic jail with the Mohave County Historic Society.
That agreement would require the Historic Society to pay an estimated $18,000 to restore the jail’s roof, as well as $10,000 for ADA-compliant improvements before the building could see public use. The organization proposed earlier this year to renovate the structure, and pay a $10 annual lease on the building for 15 years. The building would be used for educational purposes and guided tours until the lease would be expired or renewed in 2037.
Before that lease may begin, however, hazardous materials must first be removed. The removal of hazardous materials from the county’s former victim witness and legal defender’s offices is also required under the county’s $9 million Legal Services Center project, which was approved by the county last year. That project is expected to bring the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, Public Defender’s Office, victim witness, legal defender and indigent defense offices under one roof.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a grant proposal by the county’s public works department to seek funding for remediation of hazardous materials, through a Brownfields State Response Grant. The decision was made under the county’s Consent Agenda, and did not require prior discussion by the board.
