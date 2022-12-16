Some of Mohave County’s older public buildings have long been abandoned, and with good reason. With hazardous materials including lead and asbestos, those buildings could be hazardous to future occupants - But that could change within the next year.

Mohave County’s historic jail, victim witness and legal defender’s buildings in Kingman have been identified for remediation of asbestos-containing materials and lead. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors recently approved an application by the Mohave County Public Works Department for $150,000 in grant funding to remove those materials from the county’s historic buildings.

