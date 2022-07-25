Calvary Baptist Church pastor Chad Garrison has a 10-year transition plan for Lake Havasu City’s largest protestant congregation.

Chad Garrison leads Calvary Baptist Church, the largest Protestant church in Lake Havasu City. Calvary is also one of the fastest-growing and most generous churches in the area when it comes to giving time, resources and financial support to the local community.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.