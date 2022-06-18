Shaping the lives of their children, fathers make an important impact by how they spend their time with their families. Lake Havasu City resident Patrick Bowen ensures he creates a lasting impression on his two children by making his presence in their lives known.
Bowen, who is a worship leader and on the leadership team for Calvary Baptist Church’s Celebrate Recovery, spends his days playing worship music on his guitar, fishing and being a positive role model for his son, Parker and daughter, Olivia.
The 35-year-old father makes the most of his time with his children by being actively present and engaging with them.
“[My favorite thing about being a father] is the opportunity to pour into my kids and break generational curses that have caused me pain,” Bowen said.
Bowen describes his self-care as a father to include staying grounded in his faith and consuming things that will reflect God’s will in his life.
“The best way that I can take care of myself is by guarding myself from things that I know to be problematic,” Bowen continued.
After relocating from Texarkana, Ark. in 2018, Bowen landed in Havasu with his children and his wife, Julianna. His family started to attend Calvary Baptist Church when his wife made a suggestion to become involved with a local church. After Bowen heard about Celebrate Recovery (CR), he decided to seek help through the Christ-centered 12-step program because of the life-changing struggles he endured due to his ongoing addictions.
“[CR] helped me encounter a loving God that cared about me and redeemed me and offered me forgiveness without merit,” Bowen explained. “The program itself gave me a framework to really look deep into myself and figure out what happened and what got me to this point.”
Bowen was exposed to pornographic images at the age of nine during a Little League team sleepover. The exposure changed the trajectory of his life which led to a decades long addiction, Bowen states.
“Pornography stimulates the same area of the brain as drugs like methamphetamine,” Bowen continued. “The human brain, especially one that isn’t fully developed, is forever altered by the constant need for additional stimulation to experience happiness.”
Since accessibility to this addiction is made easier to come by with the advancements of technology, Bowen believes that “modern society has essentially normalized the consumption of this highly addictive substance.”
“Some may argue that pornography is a harmless form of entertainment, but in my life it fueled an addiction that eventually spiraled out of control, nearly ruined my life and almost destroyed my family,” Bowen said. “My sex addiction spiraled into multiple affairs and other forms of escapism. I became depressed and had a plan to end my life.”
With assistance from the tools offered by CR and with God’s help, Bowen states that he has found healing and restoration from his crippling addiction.
“I have been given a second chance at life. My marriage is restored and better than ever, and I get to be a father to my two children,” Bowen added. “This Father’s Day, I am grateful for the opportunity to invest in the lives of my kids instead of feeding my old cycle of selfishness.”
Since speaking about sex addiction and pornography is a taboo topic in today’s society, Bowen and his wife hope to reach others who might be experiencing similar issues and share with them the help that is available through CR.
“I’m passionate about speaking out about the uncomfortable details of my addiction to show others there is hope for them, too,” Bowen said. “There are so many men out there that struggle with the same thing that I do. I’m really thankful that I get to pour into them through my experiences.”
Due to the shame he felt, Bowen says that it prevented him from seeking help for his addictions for decades.
“They say that sunlight is the best disinfectant. I think that bringing it out into the light is the thing that I get to do,” Bowen said. “I know that my problem is not unique and it’s extremely, extremely common. More common than probably anyone realizes.”
For those who are struggling with their own life issues, Bowen recommends attending a night at CR.
“I don’t care if you’re a drug addict, alcoholic, sex addict. If you’re struggling with anxiety, with depression, if you’re a compulsive eater, if you have problems with relationships,” Bowen said. “If you are a human, we have hurts and habits and hang ups and this program can help you find a way to deal with those hurts, habits and hang ups in a healthy way.”
When asked how he wants his children to view him as a person, Bowen says he wants his children to see their father as redeemed.
“Not perfect but made whole through God’s grace,” Bowen said.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 6:30 p.m. three nights a week - Mondays at Calvary Baptist Church, Thursdays at Hilltop Church and Fridays at Covenant Church.
