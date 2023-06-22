As of this summer, there’s a bounty on litterbugs in Mohave County. And now there are signs posted in problem areas surrounding Lake Havasu City to let residents know it.
The new signage has been posted in desert areas throughout Havasu, purchased by the offices of Mohave County Supervisors Ron Gould and Buster Johnson. According to Johnson, 49 of those signs were delivered this month to the Lake Havasu City Public Works Department, and 43 have been posted on city roadways leading to county areas with ongoing litter issues. The remaining six signs will be kept by the city as replacements, should they be needed in the future.
For years, there have been residents and visitors who may have seen the Mohave County desert as their own personal landfill. Now those individuals will face harsher penalties under county ordinance, and the county is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the conviction of suspects who may be found to have illegally dumped their refuse in the desert.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors amended its existing ordinances toward illegal dumping earlier this month, approving the $500 reward and increasing penalties for littering. The ordinance once applied a $500 fine for littering on county land, with an option for offenders to clean their refuse from the area in lieu of prosecution. Now, penalties will include a $1,000 fine for a first offense, and a $2,500 fine for a second offense. Offenders who are identified will be required to remove their trash from any public or private property where it was abandoned within five days, or face additional criminal charges.
According to Johnson, the new signs were paid for through $4,321 budgeted to Johnson’s and Gould’s offices this fiscal year.
“The cost was reasonable enough that we had money in our budget to make the signs, so we split the cost evenly,” Johnson said on Thursday.
Although the Mohave County Environmental Rural Area Cleanup Enforcement (ERACE) program was founded in 2003 to prevent illegal dumping in the county’s desert areas, Johnson says the agency has since been relegated to cleaning those areas, with few arrests ultimately made. Within the past 20 years, Johnson says that ERACE has recovered about 8 million pounds of trash from the desert.
“If you spend time in the desert enjoying the outdoors, then you’ve seen this abuse of our lands,” Johnson said. “It is truly disheartening.”
A $500 reward for information leading to the conviction of offenders was first implemented in 2015. But according to Gould, that effort was defeated by previous county statute, which allowed offenders to clean their refuse in lieu of prosecution. For conscientious county residents, no official conviction meant no reward at all.
“The idea for the signs came up a couple of months ago,” Gould said on Thursday. “We’ve seen a bigger problem with littering right around the city limits rather than in rural areas. We paid for the signs, and the city did the labor of putting them up.”
According to Gould, littering has been an ongoing problem outside of Havasu’s city limits and in Mohave County’s desert areas. But with the new signs posted, he hopes to see improvement.
“I think people will see these signs, and see that we’ve put a bounty on illegal dumpers,” Gould said. “And maybe they’ll decide to take their trash to the landfill instead.”
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Michael Terrinoni, Havasu law enforcement officials have received nine calls in reference to illegal dumping. The majority of those incidents have reportedly taken place in vacant lots.
