illegal dumping

Signs are posted throughout Lake Havasu City this month, in an effort to curb illegal dumping on county and city land. The signage was paid for by Mohave County Supervisors Buster Johnson and Ron Gould, and erected this month by the Lake Havasu City Public Works Department.

As of this summer, there’s a bounty on litterbugs in Mohave County. And now there are signs posted in problem areas surrounding Lake Havasu City to let residents know it.

The new signage has been posted in desert areas throughout Havasu, purchased by the offices of Mohave County Supervisors Ron Gould and Buster Johnson. According to Johnson, 49 of those signs were delivered this month to the Lake Havasu City Public Works Department, and 43 have been posted on city roadways leading to county areas with ongoing litter issues. The remaining six signs will be kept by the city as replacements, should they be needed in the future.

