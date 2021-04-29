If a water shortage is declared on the Colorado River in 2022 as predicted, Arizona will see its total water allocation lowered more than any other state in the upper or lower river basin. But water officials say on-river communities will be affected the least, with the Central Arizona Project bearing the brunt of the cuts.
According to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, if a Tier 1 water shortage is declared as expected, Arizona’s total allocation of 2.8 million acre feet of Colorado River water would be cut by 512,000 acre feet – or about 18 percent. But ADWR Director Tom Buschatzke said the majority of the reductions expected for 2022 will be absorbed by the Central Arizona Project, which provides water to the Phoenix Metro Area.
That is because not all water rights are created equal.
In Arizona, there are six different levels of priority water rights on the Colorado River. Buschatzke said the highest priority water rights must be completely fulfilled before moving on to lower-priority rights. Currently there are only about 4,500 acre feet of priority five and six water rights in Arizona, which will all be vacated if a Tier 1 shortage is declared. So priority four water users will be the ones who deal with the rest of the 512,000 reduced allocation for Arizona.
According to ADWR, there are a total of 56,324 acre feet of fourth priority water rights for on-river communities – about half of those on-river fourth priority water rights belong to Lake Havasu City. But the vast majority of priority four rights in Arizona are held by CAP – more than 1.28 million acre feet worth.
Buschatzke said that while all fourth priority water rights are on equal footing, the Tier 1 shortages are not expected to impact on river communities like Lake Havasu City.
According to Havasu’s 2020 Water Conservation Plan, the city has an annual allocation of 28,573 acre feet of Colorado River water that is expected to carry the city through its full buildout population of around 100,000. But currently the city uses less than half of that allocation each year. The 2020 Water Conservation Plan reports that Havasu diverted between 11,500 and 12,545 acre feet of water each year from 2015 to 2018. Total diversions for 2019 and 2020 were not immediately available on Thursday.
Under Tier 1 shortages, the city expects Havasu’s water allocation to drop to about 21,700 acre feet, in Tier 2 that would fall to about 21,200 acre feet, and sit around 20,000 acre feet for a Tier 3 shortage.
When Lake Havasu City, or any on-river water right holder in Arizona, does not use their full allocation in any year, CAP is able to divert the unused allotments for its own uses. Therefore, while it is Lake Havasu City’s fourth priority water rights that are being reduced due to Tier 1 – the ultimate effect of those reductions is that Havasu would have a smaller unused allocation to pass along to CAP.
Buschatzke said that is the situation for all of the fourth priority rights held by on-river water users.
“Based on the current level of underutilization of on-river fourth priority rights, the tier 1 reduction in 2022 will fall almost exclusively on CAP,” Buschatzke said.
Even so, Buschartzke said that Arizona and the entire region have been planning for this situation for years and always expected that Tier 1 shortages would eventually need to take effect. CAP officials say they have implemented multiple mitigation measures that will allow cities and towns to get their full allotment of water, and even in areas where the reductions will be more acutely felt Buschartzke said households likely won’t see a major impact next year.
“You are not going to see a request for people in their homes to only shower twice a week,” he said. “We are not in that situation. This is not a crisis at that level. We have been planning for this for years, and doing conservation for years.”
Cuts available to City Council
Although Lake Havasu City is not expected to need to change its water use in order to meet its reduced allocation, the city has already created a list of options that City Council could enact during a federally-declared Colorado River shortage.
An ordinance adopted by council in 2010 lists several options that could be used to curtail water use if needed. Options include prohibiting any potable water use that results in water flowing off the user’s property, prohibiting using potable water to wash buildings, driveways, motor vehicles, or watercraft, or prohibiting filling a swimming pool with water after it has been drained. The council could also prohibit the use of decorative fountains, using water for construction purposes, outdoor misting systems to cool outdoor areas, and more.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said the ordinance gives the city council options when faced with a federally declared water shortage, but the council is not required to enact any of those measures.
It doesn’t appear those measures will be needed immediately if the first federally-declared shortage is declared for 2022.
What about the lake?
Lake Havasu itself serves as a balancing reservoir from which CAP and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California both draw their water. So even though water levels continue to drop in Lake Powell and Lake Mead, Lake Havasu City can expect to remain within about 5 feet or its maximum elevation of 450 feet due to mandatory water releases from the Davis Dam near Bullhead City.
