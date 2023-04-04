A proposed development that would bring food, retail and apartments to the area near Rotary Park and Body Beach needs approval from the city in order to move forward.

That process will begin on Wednesday when the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission holds a pair of public hearings about the 1.25 acre property located at 115 Park Ave. – near the Aquatic Center and across the street from the recently constructed Home2 Suites hotel. According to the development plan, the lot would include a 2,668 square foot building for a drive-through restaurant. A separate three-story building would include three retail stores totaling 5,982 square feet with a total of 6,300 square feet on the ground floor, but the top two stories would each include 13,155 square feet of residential. The residential floors would have 12 two-bedroom apartments apiece, for a total of 24 apartments in the development.

