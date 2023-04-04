A proposed development that would bring food, retail and apartments to the area near Rotary Park and Body Beach needs approval from the city in order to move forward.
That process will begin on Wednesday when the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission holds a pair of public hearings about the 1.25 acre property located at 115 Park Ave. – near the Aquatic Center and across the street from the recently constructed Home2 Suites hotel. According to the development plan, the lot would include a 2,668 square foot building for a drive-through restaurant. A separate three-story building would include three retail stores totaling 5,982 square feet with a total of 6,300 square feet on the ground floor, but the top two stories would each include 13,155 square feet of residential. The residential floors would have 12 two-bedroom apartments apiece, for a total of 24 apartments in the development.
The development plan also includes a total of 75 parking spaces, with an additional 12 spots to park a bike. According to meeting documents, city code requires 69.7 parking spaces based on the specifics of the proposed development. That includes a reduction of 12 required parking spots because of the bicycle parking, and a reduction of 6.8 required spaces due to shared parking between the restaurant and residential aspects of the development.
But the proposed development cannot be built under the limited commercial zoning currently assigned to the lot. So Havasu-based CEC Construction has applied for an amendment to the general plan’s land use designation for the lot, and applied to rezone the property, on behalf of property owner Farshad Zaghi.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider each of those requests during separate public hearings during its meeting on Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
During the meeting, the commission will vote to recommend approval or denial of the requests. Those recommendations will be forwarded to the City Council, which will make the final decisions to approve or deny the general plan amendment and the rezone request.
CEC has requested that the land use designation for 115 Park Ave. be amended from “Resort-Related” to “Resort-Related Mainland.” The main difference between the two designations is the latter allows for residential development such as apartments.
According to meeting documents, Resort-Related Mainland areas are intended to support the resort industry in Havasu, and the tourists that the industry attracts. It encourages mixed-use developments in areas that do not have direct access to the shoreline. Although the lot is close to the lake, it does not have direct access to the water.
The proposed development would also comply with the Resort-Related Mainland requirement that at least 10% of the development be commercial space.
City staff is recommending approval of the proposed general plan amendment.
CEC Construction is also requesting that 115 Park Ave. be rezoned from Limited Commercial into a new Limited Commercial/Planned Development. The requested PD would increase the maximum building height on the lot from 25 feet to 30 feet, and allows for multiple-family residential use – which is otherwise not allowed in limited commercial areas.
According to the development plan, the restaurant building would be well under 25 feet, but the three-story retail and apartment building is expected to be about 30 feet taller than the lot’s maximum grade.
The requested rezone cannot be approved without prior approval of the requested general plan amendment.
City staff is also recommending approval of this request.
