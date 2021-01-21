Havasu Regional Medical Center is one of the leaders in the state when it comes to offering a variety of treatments for aortic stenosis — an affliction of the aortic valve in the heart.
Dr. Roberto Cervera, a cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon at HRMC said aortic stenosis comes with a higher risk of mortality than any seven forms of cancer combined and, as the baby boomer generation starts to reach an age where heart problems are more common, it is becoming more prevalent. Cervera said currently the standard treatment is open heart surgery but there are a few other options that may be hard to come across in Arizona.
He said he has been told he is one of just three surgeons in the state to offer minimally invasive aortic valve replacements, which he has been preforming in Havasu for about two years now. While open heart surgery requires the surgeon to crack open the chest to get at the heart cavity, Cervera said the minimally invasive procedure requires only a small two-inch incision to get the job done.
“It is an immediate relief within days and as time goes by they feel much, much better,” he said.
Cervera said he recently had an 80-year-old patient undergo the procedure, and they felt ready to go home less than 24 hours later and he was discharged within 30 hours. Recovery times for open heart surgery are typically much longer. He said it also cuts down on total recovery time because the patient doesn’t need to take any sterno-precautions that a patient recovering from open heart surgery would after having their chest opened up.
That means the patient could be back to playing golf within the week.
Cervera said HRMC also recently met the requirements to start a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement program, which is a non-surgical valve replacement procedure safer for some high risk patients. The hospital is hoping to be able to start offering the TAVR soon. Cervera said it will give patients yet another option for treatment, and will minimize the amount of patients that require the full open heart procedures.
Although he said these types of procedures are hard to find in Arizona, he said they are fairly common in areas of the country where the medical field is more competitive – such as Florida where he used to practice.
“We don’t have a competitive environment in Havasu, and for that matter in Phoenix, to be advancing minimally invasive aortic valve procedures,” he said. “Sometimes disruptive technology takes a while to adapt.”
