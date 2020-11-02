Lake Havasu City is starting to turn its attention to roadwork as the calendar flips into fall.
Havasu will have a little more flexibility with its street sweeping contract this year, as the contract awarded by the City Council at its meeting on Tuesday includes options for additional sweeps should the city require them. The council also awarded the contract for the city’s annual crack seal program which is expected to start up in the next few weeks.
The council unanimously approved a contract with Precision Sweeping to conduct two sweeps this year for a total of $92,316. Public Works Director Greg Froslie told the City Council that Havasu has been contracting out street sweeping for the last seven years. Froslie said Havasu still has three vacuum sweepers in the city’s fleet, but they are 15 and 16 years old but they require significant maintenance and are generally used only for spot clean ups, or in emergencies.
In the past, the city has only negotiated a price for two sweeps and that is all that the city is obligated to pay for under the contract with Precision Sweeping. But the contract also includes an option for the city to order a third citywide sweep for an additional $46,158, as well as a sweep of just the Avenues and Boulevards in town for $15,288.
“In large part we learned a lesson last year,” City Manager Jess Knudson said of negotiating additional optional sweeps. “We have always had the citywide sweeps that are done twice per year. Last year we completed the second citywide sweep in mid-November and the day after Thanksgiving we had a tremendous storm event in Havasu. So a week or two after completing the sweep in the community we had rocks and debris throughout the community after the storm. At that point we did the best that we could with the equipment that we have, but we didn’t have the option of going through another citywide sweep.”
Froslie told the council the low bid by Precision Sweeping allowed the alternative options to be added without greatly increasing the cost.
Last year C&S Sweeping Services held the street sweeping contract with Havasu and the contract for the customary two citywide sweeps was $119,876 – almost $30,000 more than the price for two sweeps from Precision Sweeping this year.
If the city decides to exercise the option for a third citywide sweep this year it would pay $138,474 total – or $107,604 for two citywide sweeps and an additional sweep of the Avenues and Boulevards. The cost to use both the additional citywide sweep, and the sweep of the busiest roads would be $152,762.
“Our city is on a slope,” Knudson said. “As the water flows throughout the community it drags rocks and debris into the streets and causes concerns for safety and aesthetics as well. So it is important for us to make sure we have a plan in place for these sweeping activities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.